A Maserati. A late-night crash. 2 killed. Where does the investigation stand?

A month and a half after two cars – including a Maserati – crashed on Seneca Street in the middle of the night, leaving two people dead, the investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made.

It's led to some wild conspiracy theories.

But Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said there's nothing nefarious about the case.

"This is a complicated investigation," Flynn said. "With some accidents, when law enforcement responds to the scene, it's crystal-clear what happened. There are other accidents that are not clear as to what happened. This is one of those."

Here's what is known:

At 2:37 a.m. Oct. 27, Buffalo police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2008 Maserati "did strike the drivers' side" of a 2017 Toyota sedan, according to a police accident report. The Maserati was northbound on Seneca, at Pomona Place, when it hit the Toyota which was pulling into the road from a parked position on Seneca, police said then.

The two people inside the Toyota — A.J. Twentyfive III, 33, and Kristin N. Labruno, 32, both of Buffalo — were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead, police said at the time.

The driver of the Maserati and his female passenger were taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. A statement from police at the time said that charges were pending against the Maserati driver.

No charges have been filed yet.

That's because police and prosecutors are trying to determine whether a crime was committed, Flynn told The Buffalo News in an interview Tuesday.

"People die in accidents all across the country," Flynn said, "and sometimes accidents are just that – accidents – which are not criminal. I'm not saying this one falls in that category. As of right now, a month and 13 days later, we are still in the process of making the determination."

Flynn is looking at two possibilities of crimes that may have occurred – whether the driver of the Maserati was drunk or impaired by drugs and also the conduct of the driver, such as speeding reckless driving, using a cell phone while driving, going through a red light and other such acts.

Authorities obtained a blood sample to test for intoxication and impairment, Flynn said. Those toxicology reports have been completed, but Flynn said he isn't releasing the results yet.

He also is trying to determine what to do about the "black box" from the Maserati. A black box can show the speed a vehicle was traveling at impact, whether it was accelerating or slowing down and other factors that could shed light on what happened that night.

The problem is the black box is 11 years old, Flynn said, and downloading information from it has proved a challenge.

"We first went to the local Maserati dealer in Clarence," Flynn said. "They couldn't download it. Then we asked them: Could they find out if there's anyone locally within the area – Ohio, Pennsylvania, somewhere close that could do it? It came back no."

It turned out that no one in North America has the ability to do it, Flynn said. They reached out to an attorney in Detroit who works with Chrysler-Fiat, which oversees North American Maserati, who said the black box needs to be shipped to Italy. The lawyer also said that a component of the black box may have to be sent to Germany.

"On top of that, he tells me they had a similar case in St. Louis and it took almost a year for results to come back," Flynn said. And even after all that, there's no guarantee that the information investigators are looking for will be there.

"Now, I'm rethinking this whole thing," Flynn said. He may not bother sending it after all.

In the meantime, the Buffalo Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is doing a "comprehensive accident reconstruction." That's supposed to be done "soon," Flynn said.

So should a decision about whether charges – if any – are filed, he said.

It's not unusual for crash investigations to take months. For instance, an Orchard Park man was charged with vehicle manslaughter on Tuesday in a September crash that killed his brother's girlfriend. Daniel W. Witczak, 33, initially was charged with driving while intoxicated a couple of weeks after the fatal crash that killed Corrine M. Bennett, 38, of West Seneca. At the time, police said additional charges were pending.

Police and the DA have been criticized for not releasing the name of the Maserati driver at the time of the crash. Police have since released a police report that contains the name of the driver. The Buffalo News is withholding the name because he has not been charged.

"It's just not fair to have someone's name out there who's not charged with a crime," Flynn said. "... It's a balancing act as far as unfairly putting out someone's name who hasn't committed a crime and letting the public know what happened."

The conspiracy theories led to Mayor Byron W. Brown's being asked at a Coffee with a Cop event Tuesday whether he is related to the driver or anyone involved in the crash. The mayor emphatically denied any connection, which the police and the DA's office have confirmed.

"There was also a rumor that it was a Buffalo Bill," Flynn said. "All these conspiracy theories going around – they all boil down to the accusation that this guy is getting special treatment. I can definitively tell you that is absolutely not true. I have no idea who this guy is. No one has ever called me about this guy and said: 'Hey, he's a good guy or he's so and so.' There's nothing to it at all."

The bottom line, Flynn said, is much more straightforward: "Was there a crime committed? And what goes along with that is: Can I prove there was a crime committed, in court, beyond a reasonable doubt?"