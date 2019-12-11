3 can't-miss shows: Mikaela Davis, Leroy Townes Band, a Supertramp tribute

Mikaela Davis and Southern Star, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $12.

Rising Rochester-born musician Mikaela Davis will return to Buffalo with her band Southern Star for a performance in Babeville's basement space.

The young singer's profile has continued to rise following the release of her breakthrough effort "Delivery" during the summer of 2018. The record saw a once delicate and ornate brand of harp-led chamber pop flourish with new flairs of psych, pop and country rock.

After a set of original material, Davis and crew will shift gears to perform the Grateful Dead's "Live/Dead" concert album. Recorded over a series of shows in 1969, the legendary jam band's official live album celebrated its 50th anniversary with a deluxe and remastered edition.

Earlier this year, Davis joined Grateful Dead member Bob Weir and his band Wolf Bros on a handful of live dates, including an appearance in Shea's Buffalo Theatre where she sat in with Weir for a selection of songs during his two-set evening.

Leroy Townes Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 13, the Cave (71 Military Road), $15.

Local alt-country all-stars Leroy Townes Band's strong year will come to an end this weekend as the group celebrates the release of its next record at the new Black Rock venue.

Following a return at the Borderland Music & Arts Festival and serving as ringleaders/house band for the popular Tom Petty tribute "Dreamville" at Buffalo Iron Works this fall, the band is primed to share its latest offering "This Side Up" in the Cave, the intimate new concert space behind Sportsmens Tavern. The album is the group's first collection of new material since dropping 2012's "Little Bit of Light."

Rollicking roots rockers and band buddies Uncle Ben's Remedy will open the evening. The Varysburg-based act's most recent effort "The Things That Bring You Back" was shared last fall.

Supertribute – a Tribute to Supertramp, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Sportsmens Tavern (326 Amherst St.), $10.

Sportsmens Tavern will be hosting a tribute to catchy prog rockers Supertramp.

Emerging out of England in the late 1960s, the group made a spent the next decade sharing expansive and somewhat indulgent art-rock before striking radio gold with the release of the 1979 smash album, the cohesive, pop-leaning "Breakfast in America."

To honor the act, local promoting company Lavender Haze Collective curated a lineup of local scenesters, led by Ellen Pieroni (Folkfaces) and Donny Frauenhofer (Intrepid Travelers), to pay tribute to the long-running group. Additional players will include Ryan Campbell (Sonny Baker Band) and Cody Barcroft. A full lineup of musicians can be found here.