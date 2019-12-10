WRIGHT, Josh R.

WRIGHT - Josh R. December 7, 2019. Beloved son of Jackie (Michael Madill) Wright and Bob Wright; cherished brother of Jessica (Scott) Wander, Jill (Dan) Graap; loving uncle of Marissa, Ella and Alexander; dearest grandson of Greg (Kathryn "Bunny") Wildridge, James Sr. (Michelle "Mimi") DeLacy and the late Robert F. (late Gwen) Wright; former husband of Melanie Collins; dearest friend of Emily Koch and Brett (Ashley) Ricci; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher Inc., Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 4-7 PM with a memorial service being held at St. John Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY Saturday morning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crisis Services and/or Hockey Fights Cancer. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com