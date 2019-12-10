It is that time of year. Time to clean out my emails to a reasonable degree and deal with a couple of things I've waited too long to address.

I recently received an email from a former staff member of WBFO that reminded me of the first news conference for the hit series “L.A. Law” before it premiered in 1986.

At the event, a reporter was incredulous that Jill Eikenberry, a tall actress, was playing a character (Ann Kelsey) married to a character (Stuart Markowitz) played by a short actor named Michael Tucker.

Then co-creator Steven Bochco explained “they are married in real life.”

I felt embarrassed for the questioner.

This is a roundabout way of saying I’m slightly embarrassed now after receiving a note from Dave Rosenthal, who worked at WBFO from 2016-2018 as editor of the Great Lakes Today initiative.

He still works in Buffalo while being the managing editor of Side Effects Public Media, a public radio collaboration on health care that's based at WFYI/Indianapolis.

He read one of my recent columns about new TV shows, including Fox's “Almost Family,” about a pioneering fertility doctor who fathered as many as 100 children by using his own sperm.

“As you noted, the plot sounds ridiculous,” charitably wrote Rosenthal. “But it happened in Indianapolis.”

“Side Effects has created a serial podcast about Dr. Donald Cline, who lied to patients about their fertility treatment,” he added. “DNA tests such as 23andMe have revealed that he ‘fathered’ more than 50 children. Our podcast recounts Cline's lies – and the siblings' search for justice. Episodes are being released weekly, through Dec. 3. You can listen to the 'Sick' podcast on Apple and other platforms, or at the website."

I haven’t listened to the podcast yet, but I would bet it is more interesting than the pilot of “Almost Family.”

I also recently received a few emails from Mason Winfield, who was interviewed for last month’s episode of the recent “Pigman" episode of the series “Hometown Horror” carried by the Travel Channel.

The episode didn’t speak to me.

In the hour program, several Angola residents spoke about and explained the legend of Pigman in their community, which revolves around an unusual looking outcast who was treated badly, as well as a horrific train accident called the Angola Horror that led to numerous deaths.

Several Angola residents went off looking for the Pigman in the dark and became scared in the process. They thought they saw something in the woods and heard something weird.

It was all stylishly done, though the cinematography was so dark it was hard to see what they were seeing. Or thought they were seeing.

The lines that symbolized the hour for me were: “What was that? What the heck was that?”

I assumed Winfield, the local paranormal expert who leads ghost walks and was briefly interviewed for the program, would help provide an explanation.

Call him my guest critic. His emails are edited.

“I thought the film and production crew was quite skillful. I was impressed by the suspense they were capable of creating – suspense well beyond what the subject had to offer. Most of the locals they got sounded very sincere. Some of them were convincing and even interesting as they spoke.

“What I did not like was their perpetuation of the idea that simply going out into ‘Pigman’ territory after dark is a sensible way to call up and even communicate with the ‘entity.’ This is a perpetuation of the Ghosthunters/TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) motif that I find so silly. And damaging.

“As for their use of my parts, I thought what I've seen was respectful. They didn't make me seem to say things I wasn't intending to, which is the big dread of someone who wants to be professional being interviewed for something with the title ‘Hometown Horror.’

“I am critical of the general formula of so many of these TV ‘reality’ ghost-themed shows. I think there's a lot of interesting stuff they miss in that approach."

“FYI, the Angola historians I've talked to can't validate even the existence of a William Derricks. The whole thing could be spun. I personally have no confidence in any of the back story that's been supplied about anything except the train accident – and the existence of a tradition of supernatural folklore about Holland Road, which to me may be no older than the 1970s.

“I honestly think "the Pigman thing" is a mix of:

1) A child-molesting Buffalo criminal whose appearance was so distinctly porcine that "Pigman" was the logical and memorable name for him.

2) An Angola butcher who did indeed set out pigs' heads.

3) A shooting murder in Angola (though not on Holland Road, though the victim or perp may have lived there). One of the parties, maybe both, worked as butchers.

“I think those factors merged into a self-perpetuating cycle about a bestial demon."

“I am grateful for the exposure and the respectful treatment I was given, so I do not mean to hack upon the producers of the program.”

OK, that’s my job. The episode was stylish, but it didn’t wow me or convince me of anything.

To be perfectly honest, I am more frightened by how many emails I still have.

Buffalo native Nicholas Denman sent me an email about a proposed TV pilot he is developing and plans to film in Western New York after he gets the financing in place.

The pilot is based on his series of novels about the Mafia, “For Nothing.” He said the novels sold more than 250,000 copies for about $1 dollar apiece on Amazon, mostly digital downloads.

Denmon grew up in Eden, left Western New York for Tampa when he was about 8 years old but returned for about six weeks during summers. He said he still has aunts and uncles living here.

“That’s my roots, that’s my home,” said Denmon in a telephone interview.

He is trying to raise the funding through a Kickstarter campaign that ends Thursday and independent investors. As of today, it has raised about $46,000 of its $150,000 goal.

“We’re close to where we need to be,” said Denmon a few weeks ago of the combination of Kickstarter and getting investors.

Denmon reports he has tentative deals with a cast that includes a couple of well-known actors. Tom Sizemore, whose credits include “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Saving Private Ryan,” would play the series lead, Salvatore Pieri, “the charismatic Don of the Buffalo crime family.”

Sizemore is considered a risky hire, since he has had a history of substance abuse charges and other legal problems.

Denmon said he did a lot of research on Sizemore

“I’m all about second chances,” said Denmon. “We’re also trying to get this thing up and it was a huge boon to us to get a name like that. We’re grateful for the opportunity but we’re not going into it blind, either.”

Daniel Baldwin (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Grimm” and “Cold Case”) would play Joe Falzone, Pieri’s right-hand man and underboss.

Denmon would play a hitman in his own project.

Here’s an edited version of Denmon’s summary of the proposed pilot: “ 'For Nothing’ will follow undercover agents, cops, and politicians as they close in on the Ciancetta Crime family of Buffalo, NY… It is a dramatic crime story told through the eyes of the soldiers fighting the battles on the streets, where only the cunning and cutthroat can hope to survive.”

Denmon said he hopes to film in Western New York in February when he also hopes there is snow here.

“It is an important backdrop to the novel,” he said

Once completed, Denmon said the pilot will be pitched to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

He has to hope all the planning isn’t, well, for nothing.

