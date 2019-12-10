UB's Lance Leipold makes ESPN list of top 150 coaches of all time

University at Buffalo football coach Lance Liepold was ranked at No. 78 on ESPN's list of the top 150 football coaches of all time, released Tuesday.

The selections were made by a blue-ribbon panel of 150 media members, administrators and former players and coaches, ESPN said.

"I'm very humbled and flattered to be mentioned in that company," Leipold said through a spokesman. "It is truly the work of the student-athletes, assistant coaches and staff members that I have been blessed to work with that makes something like this occur."

Leipold was lauded primarily for his time at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater when he posted a record of 109-6 from 2007 to 2014 and won six Division III national titles. He was named national coach of the year six times and reached 100 career wins faster than any football coach in NCAA history at any level.

Leipold came to UB after the 2015 season and led the Bulls to a 10-win season and the Mid-American Conference East title last year. The Bulls have been bowl eligible for three consecutive seasons under Leipold and will play in the Bahamas Bowl against Charlotte on Dec. 20.

Here is what ESPN said about him: "Perhaps more impressive than winning six Division III national championships in eight seasons at Whitewater, Leipold took down the dynasty that was Mount Union. The Warhawks had winning streaks of 46 and 32 games under Leipold. It took him four seasons to take Buffalo to a MAC East title."

The top five: Bear Bryant, Nick Saban, Knute Rockne, Tom Osborne and Eddie Robinson.