Torn-Down Tuesday: The Erlanger Theater at Delaware and Mohawk

The building was brought down around 2006 to make way for the new federal court building which fronts on Niagara Square, but by then, the original purpose of the building – a legitimate art theater – had been abandoned for half a century.

The theater was built by the operators of the Hotel Statler in partnership with New York City theater owner A.L. Erlanger in 1927. The Statler and the Erlanger were joined by a tunnel that ran under Delaware Avenue.

The theater made Buffalo a stop on the national stage circuit, in much the same way Shea’s Buffalo does today, making a space for productions that otherwise would pass on Western New York.

Stars like Buffalo’s own Katharine Cornell, Lillian Gish and even Katharine Hepburn played Buffalo at the Erlanger.

When Hepburn starred at the Erlanger for four shows in 1940, she was one of Hollywood’s big young stars. The audience at her first Buffalo performance in "The Philadelphia Story" demanded six curtain calls.

The play opened the 1940-41 theater season in Buffalo, and “all of society” turned out to applaud Hepburn, including her aunt, Mary Houghton, a Buffalo resident.

“Dinner gowns and decollete frocks were worn by the majority of feminine guests and, while white tie and tails were absent, dinner clothes were in order for their escorts,” reported the Courier.

In 1941, the Erlanger was sold to the Dipson theater chain, which began showing more films in the theater that was built for live stage productions. The acoustics suited some of the new audio technology being pioneered at the time – and when Disney’s "Fantasia" was presented at the Erlanger, it was Buffalo’s first movie presented in stereo.

Crowds for the legitimate theatrical presentations dwindled. A 1955 touring opera attracted fewer than 600 patrons total for two shows of “La Boheme.”

One of the last sellouts at the Erlanger was a 1955 visit from Dave Brubeck. “Dave Brubeck’s Quartet, possibly today's most outstanding exponents of modern jazz, held forth last night to the delight of several hundred jazz lovers in the Erlanger Theater,” reported the Courier-Express. “The Brubeck unit presented to advantage three fine individualistic musicians, welded by the sometimes-subtle, sometimes-driving piano artistry of its leader.”

But for the most part, by the mid-1950s, the Erlanger wasn’t attracting crowds. Dipson sold the Erlanger in 1955, blaming a lack of ticket buyers.

“Public interest in and support of the attractions offered have been insufficient to assure continued operation except at substantial losses, while at the same time the lack of patronage for the productions which have been presented has discouraged many Broadway producers from including Buffalo in the itinerary of their productions,” said a Dipson press release.

The Courier-Express called the sale the death of theater in Buffalo.

“The Erlanger Theater will close for good June 30 and live entertainment in Buffalo will be confined thereafter to night clubs and one-night stands by barnstorming movie stars. The death of the theater was recorded yesterday in a real estate transaction and a publicity statement, both attended by a minimum of fanfare.”

New owners petitioned City Hall to raze the building for a parking lot.

"I understand the Erlanger has been a losing proposition for some time," said Rochester businessman Isaac Gordon, who bought the theater in 1955. "If that is true, there is nothing to do but tear it down.”

The building was eventually saved, but would spend 50 years as an office building. In 1961, the Courier-Express called the renovation “one of the most remarkable facelift jobs in the city’s history.”

Darwin R. Martin, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright patron Darwin D. Martin, was credited with the turnaround of the property. “This modern office building features a most attractive landscaped patio completed last week,” reported the Courier. The newly refurbished Erlanger, it was reported, was a part of the “regained glamour” on what had been a suffering Delaware Avenue.