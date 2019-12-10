SMIEDALA, Frank A.

SMIEDALA - Frank A. Of Niagara Falls, NY, formerly of North Tonawanda, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 48. Beloved son of the late Karen (nee Lis) and the late Frank R. Smiedala; grandson of the late Al and Jenny (nee Puchlerz) Lis. Visitation THURSDAY, December 12th from 4-5 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where a Prayer Service will be offered at 5 PM. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park Friday at 1 PM.