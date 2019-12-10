Retired Hamburg police captain pleads guilty to two counts of harassment

A retired Town of Hamburg police captain pleaded guilty Tuesday before Hamburg Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman on two counts of second-degree harassment, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Gorman sentenced 42-year-old Christopher Monaco to a conditional discharge on the violations, which requires him to continue with counseling until he is discharged by his provider, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors alleged that Monaco subjected two Town of Hamburg Police Department officers to physical contact while the officers were performing their lawful duties in response to a domestic disturbance on May 11 at Monaco's Bender Court residence.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Town of Hamburg Police Department for its work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Holly P. Tucker, chief of the district attorney's Domestic Violence Bureau.