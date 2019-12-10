Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 10, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Emily Dickinson, born on this date in 1830, “Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell.”

• • •

EVERYTHING GOES – Looking for a bargain? Look no further than the Mercy Tree Gift Shop on the third floor at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, near the cafeteria. There is a 50% off sale on all merchandise. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Shelves are being cleared so that the shop can be closed Dec. 31 and converted into a convenience store-type operation, which will open in late January under auspices of the Food and Nutrition Department.

• • •

MAKE A KID HAPPY – The Rotary Club of Buffalo is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots campaign, which can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday in the lobby of the Larkin Center of Commerce, 701 Seneca St. Toys also can be brought to the club’s holiday party on Dec. 19 in the Saturn Club, 977 Delaware Ave. For more info, call 854-3397 or email heatherc@buffalorotary.org.

• • •

CHURCH NOTES – St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, will present a program of Nine Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s free and open to the public.

“Comfort at Christmas,” an ecumenical service of remembrance and healing for those suffering grief, loss or illness, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca. All are welcome.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, will offer a Blue Christmas service for those suffering a loss of any kind at 4 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome. A reception follows. For info, call 633-7800.

• • •

COME WIN – More than 200 baskets, gift cards and big ticket items are the prizes at the annual basket raffle Friday evening in the Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St. Doors open at 3 p.m. Drawings start at 7. Winners need not be present. For more info, call Kelsey Herod at 856-8613, ext. 112.

• • •

FUNTIME – The Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University will host CAM’s Annual Holiday Bash from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the museum’s central gallery. The band Penelope will provide music for dancing. There will be a cash bar, door prizes and a basket raffle with prizes that include a Keurig Office Pro coffee brewing system and an autographed Sabres hockey stick. Admission is $10, free to museum members and Niagara University faculty, staff and students. For more info, call 286-8200.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Emily Drzazgowski, Meghan Hamm, Doanne Jackson, Ginger Geoffery, Suzanne Chamberlain Bergman, Ron Henrikson, Sandy Recoon, Jane Szachta, Helen Borowicz, Alice Kick Benker, Catie Denecke, Cathy Piasecki, Yolanda Vega, Bonnie Baginski, Michael A. Kazmierczak, Jack Pronobis, Annette Marie Bertone, Stacey Duderwick and Cheryl Mendola Beeman.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.