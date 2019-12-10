PORTER, nORMA

PORTER - Norma Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, Norma passed away at Gilmore Lodge on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She is now reunited with her loving husband Brownie Porter. Beloved mother of Eugene (Heide), Larry Wayne (Dinah), Bryan and Jayme Lynn (late Tom Adams). Adoring "Gram" and "GiGi" of Christopher (Mariah), Heather, James, Ellen (James), Tianna, Jarren, Katrina (Darren) as well as Roxie, Gwen, Elijah, Koko, Jace, Jada, Vaeh and Nora. She will be missed by her siblings Raymond, Stella, Ruby, Peter, Sandra and her late brother Fred, as well as her mom Alexis (Ken). Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation, being held at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Benner Funeral Services, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11AM. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, 796 Buffalo Road, Fort Erie. In honor of Norma and Brownie, one of the founding families of the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and would be appreciated by her family.