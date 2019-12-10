PEREZ, Julie A. (Murphy)

Of Blasdell, entered into rest on December 8, 2019. Devoted mother of April Santiago, Joey Nicholson, Rebecca Alvira, Joshua (Amber) Alvira and Kaitlyn Alvira; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley Murphy; dear sister of Beth and Steve Murphy. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com