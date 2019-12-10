Niagara Falls man to serve six months in jail for fatal crash

Walter E. Hilson of Niagara Falls, who prosecutors said was under the influence of marijuana when he caused a fatal auto accident, was sentenced Monday to six months in the Niagara County Jail to begin a five-year probation term.
Hilson, 52, of Niagara Avenue, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who added a $50o fine, could have sentenced Hilson to as long as seven years in state prison.
On June 8, Hilson's auto made a left turn into the path of a vehicle driven by Zora T. Bradt, 77, of Lewiston, at Main Street and Niagara Avenue in the Falls.
Bradt died June 28 from the injuries caused by the resulting collision.
