Newfane's only bank branch closes

Published

Newfane has lost its only bank branch.

KeyBank has decided to permanently close its branch at 2700 Main St. Customer accounts were transferred to a branch in the City of Lockport. Key continues to operate a drive-up ATM at the Newfane site.

Key had temporarily closed the Newfane branch for two months over the summer, due to a problem with a persistent odor caused by mold, only to shut the location again in late October.

