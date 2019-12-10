New info leads to dropped charges against Hamburg worker charged with theft

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a former Hamburg buildings and grounds employee accused of stealing town equipment.

Raymond Pawlowski, 61, had been charged in September 2018, with two misdemeanors for theft and criminal possession of stolen property. Supervisor James M. Shaw said at the time employees from Pawlowski's department reported seeing him use town equipment, including an ATV-like Gator utility vehicle, for recreational purposes on private property near his home.

The case against Pawlowski was dismissed in Hamburg Town Court Tuesday "due to newly discovered information that establishes reasonable doubt on the pending charges," according to an email from the office of District Attorney John J. Flynn. The office would not comment on the nature of the new information, but said information had been relayed to the supervisor since it was no longer a criminal case.

Pawlowski denied taking the equipment. He said for years the town has stored equipment for free on his neighbor's property on South Park Avenue, and that's where the equipment was located. He believes he was targeted after reporting wrongdoing at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

Shaw said an assistant district attorney called him after the case had been dismissed, but Shaw said he does not know what the new information is.

"If justice is served, that's fine with me," Shaw said.

He said there were reasonable grounds to believe that crimes may have been committed.

"If there is a lack of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and the district attorney made a determination that he couldn’t get a conviction, I’ll accept their judgment. That’s what they get paid to decide," Shaw said.

But he criticized the office for not telling him before court that the case would be dismissed. He said he learned that charges had been dropped several hours after the fact.

After Pawlowski was arrested, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave. He was fired in October 2018.

He accused Shaw of firing him "not even knowing whether what he was firing me for was true." Pawlowski was terminated in a 3-2 vote of the Town Board.

He is in arbitration to win his job back, and believes the dismissal of charges can only help.

This is the second time he has been fired by the town. Pawlowski had been fired in 2017 in response to allegations that he intimidated at least one employee, that he didn’t perform work as instructed by his superior and that he defied an order from the highway superintendent. He was reinstated through an administrative process. The town agreed to suspend him for 60 days, and discharged the suspension on the condition he did not get in trouble for a year, which would have been up in February 2019.