My View: Bigotry and acceptance as a prison instructor

Asked by a chaplain rabbi, I taught a night school class at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, on the Jewish Holocaust. The invitation had come on behalf of the men he counseled—most of whom were not Jews but represented a range of social, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

Located near the Vermont border in mountainous far-upstate New York, Great Meadow is a maximum-security prison. I’m told this was the first time a woman who was not on staff, a volunteer, was allowed to be alone with inmates in a classroom.

Teaching there was the one time in my life when I was treated like royalty. The minute I walked in students took my coat and showed me the water already brewing for my tea. They kept the cup full and asked about my life. Some spoke about their families and why they were inside.

I thought a lot about why these men, almost all non-Jews, would ask for classes on this topic. There was perhaps an obvious interest in incarceration. Prison may feel to anyone like what they imagine was a concentration camp. Or simply they identified with human suffering. I could only speculate.

Often I began by sharing personal experience working in Poland for the Lauder Foundation as a witness to death and catastrophic absence.

My approach was to show documentaries like Claude Lanzmann’s “Shoah,” a nine hour expose that revealed the Holocaust through people, including perpetrators, who survived. I needed to present the endless evidence and facts about the Nazis’ attempted genocide.

I also featured people who defied the prevalent evil and did everything they could to protect Jews. That meant showing “Weapons of the Spirit” by Pierre Sauvage that documents the efforts of an entire village in Southern France, Le Chambon. They saved 5,000 lives.

Could any one of us summon in ourselves those acts of bravery?

We discussed questions of morality and how to find self-mastery. My students were serious, sincerely searching, always considerate.

How I was treated by corrections officers was something else. I was locked in the women’s bathroom, called out of class because I had “left my lights on” in the parking lot. That meant I had to walk alone through three cavernous buildings only to find my vehicle’s headlights dark—and then all the way back.

On one occasion soon after leaving to drive home, on a deserted mountain road I was buzzed by almost a dozen motorcycles. For what felt like an eternity they surrounded my car on three sides, forcing me against the shoulder as we took the dark and winding curves en masse. Eventually they drove off and disappeared but it was a terrifying experience.

Their mission was accomplished. Sort of. On the next scheduled date, unintimidated, I showed up to teach my class.

Maybe I have to conclude that there are two of me, not one. In my training room I’m someone who’s engaged with in dialogue face-to-face, respected and cared about. Men who I have never met believe they’re entitled to harass me, apparently because I’m a person they’ve labeled “worthy” of that.

There is a poignant story in “From a Ruined Garden, The Memorial Books of Polish Jewry” I read aloud to my students. Titled “Alter, the Village Peddler,” it relates an actual account of a peasant boy who ran sobbing into the arms of his parents’ Jewish friend. In that market square he begged Alter to protect him from “The Jews.”

The narrative illustrates how being taught bigotry corrupts the innocent. And how actually knowing another human being may lead to safety, appreciation, and love.

Gail Fischer is the author of “Red Ball Jets,” published in 2011 by Outriders Poetry Project.