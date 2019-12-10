MOORE, Charles

MOORE - Charles December 7, 2019. Husband of Michelle (King) Moore; father of Charles (Martina) Moore, Michael Moore, Jeanna (Al) Kieffer, Lisa (Adam) Conlan, Shannon (Al) Pearson; step-father of Jamie (Kevin) Keller, Jeramie (Angie) Burgell, brother of Richard Moore, Becky Laity, and late George, Kathy and Barb. Eighteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, December 12, 3 -7 PM, with services at 7 PM all in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St. Lockport.