McALPINE, John D.

McALPINE - John D. December 6, 2019 of Orchard Park, NY; beloved husband of Sally M. (nee Watts); dear father of Linda (Nevin) Hope, Susan Bolya (Mark Nowak), David (Denise) McAlpine and the late Joanne Taylor; brother of Betty (Donald) Smith and Jananne (late Ray) LoVoie; also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, South Buffalo, NY 14220. John was a member of the American Legion Post # 721 South Buffalo and the Harvey D. Morin V.F.W. Post and served in the Navy during WWII and received a Purple Heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Salem Lutheran Church. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com