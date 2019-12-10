LOWERY, Robert

LOWERY - Robert Age 70, of North Tonawanda, Sunday (December 8, 2019). Robert was born in Buffalo, New York on March 26, 1949 to Harley and Doris (Mauer) Lowery. He was a United States Marine Veteran, and retired after 45 years at General Motors. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Suzanne Lowery (St. Amour), who died in 2018. Mr. Lowery is survived by his sons Christopher, Michael (Karen) and Gregory (Amy) Lowery, brother of John (Mary Jane) and James (Diana), grandfather of Samantha, Kelsey, Michael, and Jacob, also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 at the Wattengel funeral home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM from the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.Wattengel.com