LITTLE, Julia "Julie" (Piccolo)

LITTLE - Julia "Julie"

(nee Piccolo)

Passed away peacefully following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on December 8, 2019, age 88; beloved wife of Donald E. Little; loving mother of John Little and Laurie Handley; adored grandmother of Jeffrey, Kurt (Lindsay), Jamie, Breanna and Joel Handley; cherished great-grandmother of Blake, Ella, Emelia, Sophia and Declan; predeceased by four brothers and three sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday at 11 AM, to attend a Funeral Service, celebrated at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094. Interment to follow in White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Julie's memory, to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. Mrs. Little was a retired Special Education Teacher for over 25 years at the Cleveland Hill School District, was an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church for 18 years where she taught bible study and was also a member of many women's groups. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com