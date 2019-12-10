Letter: Pelosi, Biden reactions reveal fragile politicians

The reactions, respectively, of House Leader Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden to a reporter’s comment and a question posed by an ordinary citizen offer a chilling insight into the mentality and character traits of both public servants. In each of these broadcast events, Pelosi and Biden are clearly angered.

Pelosi, in her vehement admonition, alludes to her Catholicity and tells the reporter, “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that” and Biden retorts, “You’re a damn liar man.”

In these one-time instances, the responses of both were less civil than what would be expected from seasoned politicians.

One supposes that after decades of high-level public service both elected officials would be able to maintain their composure.

Now for the sake of argument, let’s examine the barbs and arrows, which our duly elected president has endured since his inauguration.

Whether any of the accusations directed at our president are true or false is not the issue.

This is the question and heart of the matter … how has President Donald Trump weathered the never-ending onslaught?

The answer, immeasurably better than Pelosi or Biden handled just a single, hurtful question or damning comment. Interesting?

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville