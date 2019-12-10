Leavell, Corlene (Kline)

Leavell - Corlene (nee Kline)

Of Hamburg, NY, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles J. Leavell; loving mother of JoAnn (Richard) Krajewski, Karen (Douglas) Walczak, Susan (Dennis) Guadagno, Jean (Daniel) Haugh, Michael (Georgia) Leavell, and Mary (Mark) Brinkel; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Patrica (late Charles) Hauserman and late Dorothy (late Theodore) Stein; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (Corner of Rogers Rd.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 9:15 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg 14075 (Please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com