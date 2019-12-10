Khalil Mack pays off holiday bills for more than 300 Walmart shoppers

By Jeremy Mikula, Chicago Tribune

We already know Khalil Mack is fond of shopping at Target and HomeGoods. Is it time to add Walmart to the list?

The Walmart in Fort Pierce, Fla., revealed Friday on Facebook that the Bears edge rusher from the University at Buffalo paid off all active holiday layaway accounts at the chain retailer. The payment was made through Mack’s charitable Khalil Mack Foundation.

Mack, 28, is a native of Fort Pierce.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays,” the Fort Pierce store posted. “Everyone is truly grateful for everything you have done for them!”

Mack footed the bill for 300 to 350 accounts – about $80,000 total – a Walmart spokesman told the Tribune on Monday.

“His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa,” store manager Mathias Libardi told TCPalm.com.

The holiday gift isn’t the only good deed Mack has done for his hometown recently. In June, he sent 100 pairs of Nike cleats to the Fort Pierce Westwood football team.