KETCHUM, Stella M. (Kowalow)

KETCHUM - Stella M. (nee Kowalow)

Of Lancaster, NY, December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard L. Sr.; loving mother of Leonard L. Jr. (Nancy), Richard, and Sally (Doug) Necci; loving companion of Frank Bala; dearest grandmother of Heather (Paul) Hildebrand, Dana (Nick Schneider) Necci, and Ashley (Eric) Sorensen; great-grandmother of Aiden and Avery Schneider, Lars and Hannah Sorensen; sister of Mary (late Henry) Dombrowski and the late Rose (late Len) Nowak, late Jeanette (Chester) Glomb, and the late Walter (Lottie) and late Teddy Kowalow; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Wednesday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Thursday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com