High School Scores and Schedule (Dec. 11)

Boys basketball
Tuesday’s games
Yale Cup Division II
Olmsted 69, MST Seneca 45
Burgard 63, Riverside 26
I-Prep/Grover 80, Lafayette 55
Bennett 111, Buffalo Arts 29
ECIC I
Jamestown 65, Frontier 44
ECIC IV
JFK 56, Cleveland Hill 47
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port 73, Grand Island 29
CSAT 68, Kenmore East 57
Kenmore West 65, Niagara Wheatfield 45
Niagara-Orleans
Albion at Akron, no report.
Nonleague
Canisius 75, McKinley 54
Williamsville North 68, Sweet Home 49
Tonawanda 66, Barker 41
North Tonawanda 90, Starpoint 62
Clarence 63, Lackawanna 34
East Aurora 64, Roy-Hart 48
V-Cuba-Rushford 58, Franklinville 47
Portville at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Global Concepts 64, North Collins 59
Harbor Creek (Pa.) 59, Fredonia 38
Williamsville East 55, Olean 46
St. Joe’s 88, V-Aquinas 85 (2OT)
Southwestern at Maple Grove, no report.
Cass. Valley at Catt/Little Valley, no report.
Olmsted 69, MST Seneca 45
MST Seneca 8 12 13 12 - 45
Olmsted 18 16 13 22 - 69
MST SENECA (0-4, 0-3): Bess 1, Jefferson 3, Northington 6, Rice 7, Rosenthal 18, Ross 9, Simpson 5, Small 4, Williams 6, Zimmerman 4.
OLMSTED (3-0, 3-0): Abdalla 3, Elston 9, Jimerson 2, Kulu 7, Maku 2, Mohamed 4, Rosa 16.
3-point goals: Abdalla, Kulu, Rosa 2, Rosenthal 2, Ross 3, Simpson, Small.
I-Prep/Grover 80, Lafayette 55
I-Prep 26 18 27 9 - 80
Lafayette 7 12 18 18 - 55
I-PREP (5-0, 3-0): Allen 9, Deuce 6, Gilliam 14, Hawkins 21, Hena 5, Jok 5, Mercado 2, Shephard 9, Sirano 9.
LAFAYETTE (1-3, 1-2): Llanos 2.
3-point goals: Hawkins 3, Hena, Shephard.
Jamestown 65, Frontier 44
Frontier 2 5 23 14 - 44
Jamestown 19 15 17 14 - 65
FRONTIER (1-3, 0-1): Borrello 6, Fadale 6, Foley 14, Gleason 5, Hoellig 4, Minniefield 2, Okie 7.
JAMESTOWN (2-1, 1-0): Brito 3, Butera 7, Farmer 7, Jones 2, Leeper 22, Rojas 22, Swegles 2.
3-point goals: Borrello, Brito, Foley 2, Gleason, Leeper 3, Okie, Rojas.
JFK 56, Cleveland Hill 47
Cleve-Hill 11 9 7 20 - 47
JFK 13 17 11 15 - 56
CLEVE HILL (0-3, 0-1): Johnson 8, Krueger 12, Marshall 16, Meredith 9, Scott 2.
JFK (2-1, 1-0): Avery 9, Dabney 3, Ferrell 7, Knox 13, Pace 6, Suarez 18.
3-point goals: Ferrell, Knox, Krueger, Meredith, Suarez 2.
Ken West 65, Nia-Wheatfield 45
Nia. Wheat. 0 5 23 17 - 45
Kenmore West 16 21 16 12 - 65
NIA. WHEAT. (1-2, 0-2): DenHaese 6, DeVantier 6, Fletcher 9, LaScala 4, Mellerski 8, Patterson 2, Robinson 7, Smith 2, Wonoroniecki 1.
KENMORE WEST (1-1, 1-1): Alvarez 12, Boyes 2, Gugliuzza 4, Hargrave 10, Jackson 2, Jones 5, Kelly 10, Lusthaus 11, Mosley 9.
3-point goals: Alvarez 2, DeVantier 2, Fletcher, Hargrave 2, Jones, Kelly 2, Lusthaus 3, Mellerski 2, Mosley, Robinson.
Canisius 75, McKinley 54
McKinley 10 9 17 18 - 54
Canisius 22 18 20 15 - 75
MCKINLEY (2-1): Archibald 3, Askia 10, Green 2, Lewis 8, McGee 5, Mootry 12, Reing 3, Snow 3, Whitehead 8.
CANISIUS (1-0): Almadrahi 7, Barbara 2, Cercone 11, Dowling 14, Glaser 2, Herron 12, Jemison 11, Kegler 9, Voss 15.
3-point goals: Almadrahi, Archibald, Cercone 2, Mootry 2, Reing, Voss, Whitehead.
Wmsv. North 68, Sweet Home 49
Wmsv. North 18 10 23 17 - 68
SHHS 15 8 15 11 - 49
WMSV. NORTH (2-0): Bass 8, Hopkins 14, Murphy 17, Richter 2, Swiech 21, Washington 6.
SHHS (0-1): Brown 2, Fairclough 7, Hill 9, Holmes 4, Killian 2, King-Montgomery 3, Laws 2, Lucas 20.
3-point goals: Bass 2, Fairclough, King-Montgomery, Lucas, Murphy, Swiech 2.
Tonawanda 66, Barker 41
Barker 4 9 17 11 - 41
Tonawanda 21 22 10 13 - 66
BARKER (1-4):Brandt 13, Ecker 2, Gerhardt 15, Hill 6, Meza Ray 3, Taylor 2.
TONAWANDA (2-2): Badner 3, Boling 22, Davis 13, Kunselman 2, Perry 6, Tantillo 5, Thomas 2, Velazquez 6, Wood 7.
3-point goals: Badner, Boling 4, Davis 2, Meza Ray, Wood.
North Tonawanda 90, Starpoint 62
Starpoint 12 13 18 19 - 62 N. Tonawanda 24 22 21 23 - 90
STARPOINT (2-2): Bradley 13, Brooks 22, DellOso 1, Dhaliwall 3, Harrington 2, Walters 11, Wick 10.
N. TONAWANDA (3-0): C Cutter 19, J Cutter 21, Fox-Stoddard 18, Granto 8, Macneil 2, McMurray 4, Moultrie 13, Sciandra 11.
3-point goals: C Cutter 2, J Cutter, Dhaliwall, Fox-Stoddard 2, Granto, Moultrie, Sciandra, Walters 3, Wick 2.
Clarence 63, Lackawanna 34
Lackawanna 8 5 8 13 - 34
Clarence 12 24 19 8 - 63
LACKAWANNA (0-3): Hassan 4, Ikegwnonu 4, Johnson 8, Paige 3, Saeed 5, Steward Jr 4, Turner 6.
CLARENCE (1-1): Chenevert 4, DiMaio 7, Harris 16, Ianello 14, Metzger 1, Perry 2, Raymond 7, White 4.
3-point goals: DiMaio, Harris 2, Ianello 2, Johnson, Paige, Raymond, Saeed, Turner 2.
East Aurora 64, Roy-Hart 48
Roy-Hart 5 8 15 20 - 48
East Aurora 17 15 17 15 - 64
ROY-HART (1-1): Albee 3, Boyle 4, Goodwin 14, Ragonese 9, Rhinehart 2, Wood 9, Johnson Jr. 7.
EAST AURORA (1-0): Tanner 9, Perry 3, Perrault 2, Hoeg 8, Mogue 6, Dunbeck 15, Marsh 9, Covington 12
3-point goals: Albee, Wood 2, Tanner 3, Hoeg 2, Dunbeck 2, Marsh 3.
V-Cuba-Rushford 58, Franklinville 47
V-CR 10 10 19 19 - 58
Franklnv’l 10 13 11 13 - 47
V-CUBA-RUSHF (1-0):
FRANKLNV’L (0-1): Clear 2, B Frank 14, L Frank 24, Peters 2, Ramadhan 5.
3-point goals: B Frank 3, L Frank 3, Ramadhan.
Harbor Creek (Pa.) 59, Fredonia 38
Fredonia 11 6 12 9 - 38
Harbor Creek 12 16 11 20 - 59
FREDONIA (2-1): Berg 2, Gullo 3, Putney 4, Rybij 2, Schrader 5, Whitfield 22.
HARBOR CREEK (PA.) (1-0): Whitman 5, Ca.Smith 9 1, Howell 15 2, Ennis 6, Stanyard 8, Co.Smith 5, Boland 1, Kline 10
3-point goals: Gullo, Putney, Schrader.
Global Concepts 64, N. Collins 59 (OT)
Collins 9 12 12 20 6 - 59
Global 12 7 22 12 11 - 64
NORTH COLLINS (0-4): Fricano 12, Loretto 4, Puntillo 7, Robinson 17, Sweet 16, Warsaw 3
GLOBAL CONCEPTS (2-2): Alvarez 23, Brooks 5, Brown 3, Buchanan 2, Mance 27, Rucker 6
3-point goals: Puntillo 2, Sweet 2, Warsaw, Alvarez 2, Brooks, Brown, Mance, Rucker
Williamsville East 55, Olean 46
Wmsv. East 13 11 12 19 - 55
Olean 11 10 17 8 - 46
WMSV. EAST (4-1): Cloen 4, Early 5, Hashimi 8, Mack 4, Ronan 2, Schneider 9, Shifflet 23.
OLEAN (2-1): James 17, Klein 12, J McClain 11, K McClain 6.
3-point goals: Early, James 2, J McClain 2, K McClain 2, Schneider, Shifflet 2.
Frewsburg 64, Portville 44
Portville 13 11 12 19 - 55
Frewsburg 11 10 17 8 - 46
PORTVILLE (2-1): Callsman 2, Carr 8, Griffin 5, Stillman 3, Tobola 22
FREWSBURG (1-0): Carr 3, Hair 17, Hayes 3, Nelson 31
3-point goals: Griffin, Stillman, Tobola 4, Carr, Hair 2, Nelson 5
St. Joe’s 88, V-Aquinas 85 (OT)
St. Joe’s 15 17 13 15 28 - 88
V-Aquinas 15 16 18 11 25 - 85
ST. JOE’S (3-1): Ashley 14, Carlone 8, Glover 9, Haskell 13, Jackson III 3, Phillips 8, Slaughter 34.
V-AQUINAS (0-1): Henderson 29, Blackwood 23, Bleier 13, Johnson 11, Scanlon 7, Forsythe 2
3-point goals: Haskell 3, Phillips, Slaughter, Henderson 3, Johnson, Bleier 3, Scanlon, Blackwood.
Today’s games
Yale Cup Division I
Middle Early College at East, 6 p.m.
Emerson at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
City Honors at South Park, 6 p.m.
ECIC II
Amherst at Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Buffalo Science at Tapestry, 6 p.m.
V-Wellsville at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.
Health Sciences at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.
CSAT at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Salamanca at All-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.
Eden at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Lake at Panama, 7:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s games
Canisius Cup
Burgard 51, Riverside 21
da Vinci at East, no report.
Monsignor Martin
Cardinal O’Hara 81, Mount St. Mary 26
Nichols 65, Christian Central 52
Sacred Heart 81, Nardin 44
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 68, Mount Mercy 31
Park at Archbishop Walsh, no report.
Niagara Frontier
CSAT 59, Kenmore East 35
Lockport 53, Niagara Falls 38
Kenmore West 40, Niagara Wheatfield 27
Lew-Port 57, Grand Island 48
Niagara-Orleans
Barker 41, Medina 31
Wilson 47, Akron 41
Albion 54, Roy-Hart 30
CCAA East I
Gowanda 41, Salamanca 30
Nonleague
Hamburg 65, Clarence 50
North Collins 55, Global Concepts 21
Lancaster 47, Cheektowaga 21
Portville 60, Olean 38
Orchard Park 52, Williamsville East 25
Pioneer at Holland, no report.
Fredonia at Cassadaga Valley, no report.
Franklinville at Panama, no report.
Silver Creek at Westfield, no report.
O’Hara 81, Mount St. Mary 26
Mount St. Mary 13 4 4 5 - 26
O’Hara 27 24 18 12 - 81
MOUNT ST. MARY (2-2, 0-1): Ginnane 2, Kiedrowski 9, Mucica 1, Pinkowski 1, Richter 2, Winston 11.
O’HARA (1-1, 1-0): Buckley 10, McCarthy 13, McClaney 4, Mountain 7, Parker 26, Rutledge 5, Strong 16.
3-point goals: Buckley 2, McCarthy 3, Mountain, Parker 3.
Nichols 65, Christian Central 52
Nichols 13 18 14 20 - 65
Chr. Central 12 21 11 8 - 52
NICHOLS (1-0, 1-0): Alphonse 2, Benchley 19, Dolan 2, Griffin 13, Horan 14, McCluskey 8, Russo 8.
CHR. CENTRAL (0-1, 0-1):
3-point goals: Benchley 3.
Sacred Heart 81, Nardin 44
Sacred Heart 11 20 24 26 - 81
Nardin 11 10 9 14 - 44
SACRED HEART (4-0, 1-0): Adolf 5, Bair 3, Caterina 2, Giancaterino 16, Huss 5, McCrea 10, Murphy 4, Ryan 30, Trapper 4, Uglow 2.
NARDIN (1-2, 0-1): Boras 24, Daboll 4, Kostelny 5, Locke 2, Marchese 4, Ulrich 6.
3-point goals: Boras, Giancaterino 2, McCrea 2, Ryan 2, Trapper.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 68, Mount Mercy 31
Mount Mercy 14 5 4 8 - 31
St. Mary’s/L 14 17 17 20 - 68
MOUNT MERCY (1-2, 0-1): Fredo 13, Kessler 6, Reilly 2, Strang 3, Tobia 7.
ST. MARY’S/L (3-0, 1-0): Achtyl 5, Beardi 2, Ciezki 16, Garry 8, Kocol 4, Maroney 2, L Nawojski 12, M Nawojski 4, Ottomano 13, Sell 2.
3-point goals: Ciezki 2, Ottomano, Strang, Tobia.
CSAT 59, Kenmore East 35
Kenmore East 4 5 11 15 - 35
CSAT 13 14 13 19 - 59
KENMORE EAST (1-3, 0-1): Esmond 6, Masecchia 1, Simmons 2, Torres 5, Wilkins 21.
CSAT (2-0, 1-0): Aleu 2, Brown 9, Chandler 3, Harden 24, Kiebzak 4, McIntosh 4, Nelson 3, Small 10.
3-point goals: Chandler, Small 2, Torres, Wilkins 2.
Lockport 53, Niagara Falls 38
Lockport 12 16 12 13 - 53
Niagara Falls 11 6 9 12 - 38
LOCKPORT (4-1, 2-0): Gillon 4, Johnson 9, King 21, Webb 4, White 15.
NIAGARA FALLS (0-1, 0-1): Currie 6, Davis 2, Harris 12, Lamar 2, Ligammari 7, Skye 3, Timmons 5.
3-point goals: Harris 2, Johnson, Ligammari, Skye, Timmons.
Ken. West 40, Niagara Wheatfield 27
Kenmore West 7 12 10 11 - 40
Nia. Wheat. 9 6 7 5 - 27
KENMORE WEST (2-1, 1-1): Cohn 22, Padilla 2, Tucker 12.
NIA. WHEAT. (0-2, 0-2): Bailey 3, Fike 9, Hartman 2, Loughrey 11, Sherman 1, Smith 1.
3-point goals: Bailey, Cohn 5, Loughrey.
Lew-Port 57, Grand Island 48
Grand Island 13 4 16 15 - 48
Lew-Port 13 11 12 21 - 57
GRAND ISLAND (0-2, 0-1): Barr 2, Carey 12, Frosolone 9, Robinson 5, Sweeney 18, Wilkes 2.
LEW-PORT (4-0, 1-0): Auer 7, Freedline 6, Lindamer 4, Schuey 3, Skowronski 23, Waechter 14.
3-point goals: Robinson, Skowronski, Sweeney 3, Waechter.
Barker 41, Medina 31
Medina 9 0 16 6 - 31
Barker 14 9 8 10 - 41
MEDINA (0-2, 0-1): Bloom 8, Cruz-Robb 2, Holloway 8, Janas 5, Osby 6, Sones 2.
BARKER (1-0, 1-0): Annable 10, Babcock 2, Harris 7, Leising 6, Luckman 10, Outten 2, Parfinski 4.
3-point goals: Harris, Holloway 2, Janas.
Albion 54, Roy-Hart 30
Roy-Hart 9 7 9 5 - 30
Albion 8 20 11 15 - 54
ROY-HART (0-4, 0-1): Glena 11, Halstead 1, McCabe 6, Owens 1, Wolf 11.
ALBION (1-2, 1-0): K Derisley 6, P Derisley 19, A Knaak 5, M Knaak 5, Little 18, Pappalardo 1.
3-point goals: K Derisley 2, P Derisley, Glena.
Gowanda 41, Salamanca 30
Gowanda 18 11 2 10 - 41
Salamanca 4 11 10 5 - 30
GOWANDA (1-1, 1-0): Gable 6, C Scanlan 4, M Scanlan 23, Whalen 2.
SALAMANCA (0-2, 0-1): Brown 2, Dowdy 7, Hill 2, Hubbard 8, Rea 4, Warrior 7.
3-point goals: M Scanlan 4.
Hamburg 65, Clarence 50
Hamburg 23 8 20 14 - 65
Clarence 10 15 9 16 - 50
HAMBURG (1-0): Brown 2, Geary 8, Harrison 9, H Kryszka 9, M Kryszka 2, Morreale 2, Robillard 2, Silverheels 2.
CLARENCE (0-1): Call 6, Fitch 9, Fromwiller 4, Kiener 16, Rifenburg 6, Zima 9.
3-point goals: Fitch, Kiener, Zima.
North Collins 55, Global Concepts 21
North Collins 20 12 15 8 - 55
Global Concepts 5 5 5 6 - 21
NORTH COLLINS (1-1): Frazier 2, Gabel 9, Holmes 8, Jasinski 6, M Rice 8, M Rice 11, Williams 7, Wroblewski 2, Young 2.
GLOBAL CONCEPTS (0-1): Buchanan 9, Leek 3, Velasquez 9.
3-point goals: Buchanan, Gabel, Leek, Velasquez 3, Williams.
Orchard Park 52, Wmsv. East 25
Wmsv. East 4 3 11 7 - 25
OPHS 18 9 7 18 - 52
WMSV. EAST (0-3): Beyer 7, Hall 4, Mclay 11, Vande Velde 1, Willick 2.
OPHS (3-0): Fenn 5, Flannery 8, Giese 2, Harrigan 9, Major 2, McPoland 2, Miller 11, Stevenson 5, Swiatek 6, Taggart 2.
3-point goals: Beyer, Flannery 2, Mclay.
Portville 60, Olean 38
Olean 8 8 15 7 - 38
Portville 18 15 14 13 - 60
OLEAN (0-2): Folts 2, Gibbons 4, Martin 7, Parks-Barker 6, Sweitzer 14, Thomas 2, Williams 3.
PORTVILLE (1-0): Keim 5, Kosinski 2, Tkacik 9, K Welty 27, M Welty 7, Wilhelm 10.
3-point goals: Keim, Sweitzer 2, K Welty 2, M Welty 2, Williams.
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
Burgard at da Vinci, 5:30 p.m.
Olmsted at McKinley, 6 p.m.
City Honors at South Park, 6 p.m.
Hutch-Tech at Emerson, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at Middle Early College, 7 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
Nichols at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Frontier at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Buffalo Science at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Seminary at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.
Lockport at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Falconer at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Sweet Home vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude
at Riverworks, 6 p.m.
St. Joe’s vs. Niagara Wheatfield
at Hockey Outlet, 6:20 p.m.
Kenmore East vs. North Tonawanda
at Hockey Outlet, 8:35 p.m.
Girls hockey
Tuesday’s games
WNY Federation
Monsignor Martin 4, Clar/Amh/SH 2
Niagara County 5, WS/Ham/Eden 4 (OT)
Lan/Iro/Depew 5, Ken/Grand Island 2
LID (5-0-1): Jersey Phillips 3g
Boys bowling
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 2, St.Francis 1
Cardinal O’Hara 2- Timon 1
OH: Daniel Hammerschmidt 225-564
St. Joe’s 3, Park 0
SJ: Mike Weber 232-681, Robert Cehulik 255-672, Tyler Brotz 237-622
ECIC Large South
West Seneca West 6, Frontier 1
WSW: Connor Nowak 279-736
F: Zak Slomba 245-671
Niagara Frontier
Niagara Falls 7, Lew-Port 0
Lockport 5, Grand Island 2
CCAA
Dunkirk 3, Falconer 1
Girls bowling
Monsignor Martin
Sacred Heart 3, Nardin 1
Mt. St. Mary’s 4, Mt. Mercy 0
Cardinal O’Hara 4, Buffalo Seminary 0
ECIC Large South
Frontier 4, West Seneca West 3
WSW: Kendyl Jaskier 253-554
ECIC Small North
Depew 4, Alden 3
A: Sydney Skimmer 214-232-171-617
Niagara Frontier
Niagara Falls 7, Lew-Port 0
CCAA
Dunkirk 4, Jamestown 0
D: Mariah Glowniak 171-226-203-600
Boys swimming
ECIC I
Clarence 108, Lancaster 74
ECIC IV
Alden 115, Eden 54
Grand Island 119, Niagara Falls 56
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port 62, Kenmore 38
Nonleague
Hamburg 64, West Seneca 38
Rifle
ECIC
Clarence 1136, Lancaster 1099
Alexis Kirk (C) 286
Alden 1114, Pioneer 1107
Tony Cometto (A) 282
Iroquois 1036, Holland 995
Olivia Nesci (I) 270
Nonleague
Kenmore 1087, Orchard Park 978
Cassie Schwab (K) 284
Wrestling
CCAA
Falconer/Cass Valley 69, Franklinville 15
Calling all all-stars
The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.
Share this article