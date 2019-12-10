High School Scores and Schedule (Dec. 11)

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s games

Yale Cup Division II

Olmsted 69, MST Seneca 45

Burgard 63, Riverside 26

I-Prep/Grover 80, Lafayette 55

Bennett 111, Buffalo Arts 29

ECIC I

Jamestown 65, Frontier 44

ECIC IV

JFK 56, Cleveland Hill 47

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 73, Grand Island 29

CSAT 68, Kenmore East 57

Kenmore West 65, Niagara Wheatfield 45

Niagara-Orleans

Albion at Akron, no report.

Nonleague

Canisius 75, McKinley 54

Williamsville North 68, Sweet Home 49

Tonawanda 66, Barker 41

North Tonawanda 90, Starpoint 62

Clarence 63, Lackawanna 34

East Aurora 64, Roy-Hart 48

V-Cuba-Rushford 58, Franklinville 47

Portville at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Global Concepts 64, North Collins 59

Harbor Creek (Pa.) 59, Fredonia 38

Williamsville East 55, Olean 46

St. Joe’s 88, V-Aquinas 85 (2OT)

Southwestern at Maple Grove, no report.

Cass. Valley at Catt/Little Valley, no report.

MST Seneca 8 12 13 12 - 45

Olmsted 18 16 13 22 - 69

MST SENECA (0-4, 0-3): Bess 1, Jefferson 3, Northington 6, Rice 7, Rosenthal 18, Ross 9, Simpson 5, Small 4, Williams 6, Zimmerman 4.

OLMSTED (3-0, 3-0): Abdalla 3, Elston 9, Jimerson 2, Kulu 7, Maku 2, Mohamed 4, Rosa 16.

3-point goals: Abdalla, Kulu, Rosa 2, Rosenthal 2, Ross 3, Simpson, Small.

I-Prep/Grover 80, Lafayette 55

I-Prep 26 18 27 9 - 80

Lafayette 7 12 18 18 - 55

I-PREP (5-0, 3-0): Allen 9, Deuce 6, Gilliam 14, Hawkins 21, Hena 5, Jok 5, Mercado 2, Shephard 9, Sirano 9.

LAFAYETTE (1-3, 1-2): Llanos 2.

3-point goals: Hawkins 3, Hena, Shephard.

Jamestown 65, Frontier 44

Frontier 2 5 23 14 - 44

Jamestown 19 15 17 14 - 65

FRONTIER (1-3, 0-1): Borrello 6, Fadale 6, Foley 14, Gleason 5, Hoellig 4, Minniefield 2, Okie 7.

JAMESTOWN (2-1, 1-0): Brito 3, Butera 7, Farmer 7, Jones 2, Leeper 22, Rojas 22, Swegles 2.

3-point goals: Borrello, Brito, Foley 2, Gleason, Leeper 3, Okie, Rojas.

JFK 56, Cleveland Hill 47

Cleve-Hill 11 9 7 20 - 47

JFK 13 17 11 15 - 56

CLEVE HILL (0-3, 0-1): Johnson 8, Krueger 12, Marshall 16, Meredith 9, Scott 2.

JFK (2-1, 1-0): Avery 9, Dabney 3, Ferrell 7, Knox 13, Pace 6, Suarez 18.

3-point goals: Ferrell, Knox, Krueger, Meredith, Suarez 2.

Ken West 65, Nia-Wheatfield 45

Nia. Wheat. 0 5 23 17 - 45

Kenmore West 16 21 16 12 - 65

NIA. WHEAT. (1-2, 0-2): DenHaese 6, DeVantier 6, Fletcher 9, LaScala 4, Mellerski 8, Patterson 2, Robinson 7, Smith 2, Wonoroniecki 1.

KENMORE WEST (1-1, 1-1): Alvarez 12, Boyes 2, Gugliuzza 4, Hargrave 10, Jackson 2, Jones 5, Kelly 10, Lusthaus 11, Mosley 9.

3-point goals: Alvarez 2, DeVantier 2, Fletcher, Hargrave 2, Jones, Kelly 2, Lusthaus 3, Mellerski 2, Mosley, Robinson.

Canisius 75, McKinley 54

McKinley 10 9 17 18 - 54

Canisius 22 18 20 15 - 75

MCKINLEY (2-1): Archibald 3, Askia 10, Green 2, Lewis 8, McGee 5, Mootry 12, Reing 3, Snow 3, Whitehead 8.

CANISIUS (1-0): Almadrahi 7, Barbara 2, Cercone 11, Dowling 14, Glaser 2, Herron 12, Jemison 11, Kegler 9, Voss 15.

3-point goals: Almadrahi, Archibald, Cercone 2, Mootry 2, Reing, Voss, Whitehead.

Wmsv. North 68, Sweet Home 49

Wmsv. North 18 10 23 17 - 68

SHHS 15 8 15 11 - 49

WMSV. NORTH (2-0): Bass 8, Hopkins 14, Murphy 17, Richter 2, Swiech 21, Washington 6.

SHHS (0-1): Brown 2, Fairclough 7, Hill 9, Holmes 4, Killian 2, King-Montgomery 3, Laws 2, Lucas 20.

3-point goals: Bass 2, Fairclough, King-Montgomery, Lucas, Murphy, Swiech 2.

Tonawanda 66, Barker 41

Barker 4 9 17 11 - 41

Tonawanda 21 22 10 13 - 66

BARKER (1-4):Brandt 13, Ecker 2, Gerhardt 15, Hill 6, Meza Ray 3, Taylor 2.

TONAWANDA (2-2): Badner 3, Boling 22, Davis 13, Kunselman 2, Perry 6, Tantillo 5, Thomas 2, Velazquez 6, Wood 7.

3-point goals: Badner, Boling 4, Davis 2, Meza Ray, Wood.

North Tonawanda 90, Starpoint 62

Starpoint 12 13 18 19 - 62 N. Tonawanda 24 22 21 23 - 90

STARPOINT (2-2): Bradley 13, Brooks 22, DellOso 1, Dhaliwall 3, Harrington 2, Walters 11, Wick 10.

N. TONAWANDA (3-0): C Cutter 19, J Cutter 21, Fox-Stoddard 18, Granto 8, Macneil 2, McMurray 4, Moultrie 13, Sciandra 11.

3-point goals: C Cutter 2, J Cutter, Dhaliwall, Fox-Stoddard 2, Granto, Moultrie, Sciandra, Walters 3, Wick 2.

Clarence 63, Lackawanna 34

Lackawanna 8 5 8 13 - 34

Clarence 12 24 19 8 - 63

LACKAWANNA (0-3): Hassan 4, Ikegwnonu 4, Johnson 8, Paige 3, Saeed 5, Steward Jr 4, Turner 6.

CLARENCE (1-1): Chenevert 4, DiMaio 7, Harris 16, Ianello 14, Metzger 1, Perry 2, Raymond 7, White 4.

3-point goals: DiMaio, Harris 2, Ianello 2, Johnson, Paige, Raymond, Saeed, Turner 2.

East Aurora 64, Roy-Hart 48

Roy-Hart 5 8 15 20 - 48

East Aurora 17 15 17 15 - 64

ROY-HART (1-1): Albee 3, Boyle 4, Goodwin 14, Ragonese 9, Rhinehart 2, Wood 9, Johnson Jr. 7.

EAST AURORA (1-0): Tanner 9, Perry 3, Perrault 2, Hoeg 8, Mogue 6, Dunbeck 15, Marsh 9, Covington 12

3-point goals: Albee, Wood 2, Tanner 3, Hoeg 2, Dunbeck 2, Marsh 3.

V-Cuba-Rushford 58, Franklinville 47

V-CR 10 10 19 19 - 58

Franklnv’l 10 13 11 13 - 47

V-CUBA-RUSHF (1-0):

FRANKLNV’L (0-1): Clear 2, B Frank 14, L Frank 24, Peters 2, Ramadhan 5.

3-point goals: B Frank 3, L Frank 3, Ramadhan.

Harbor Creek (Pa.) 59, Fredonia 38

Fredonia 11 6 12 9 - 38

Harbor Creek 12 16 11 20 - 59

FREDONIA (2-1): Berg 2, Gullo 3, Putney 4, Rybij 2, Schrader 5, Whitfield 22.

HARBOR CREEK (PA.) (1-0): Whitman 5, Ca.Smith 9 1, Howell 15 2, Ennis 6, Stanyard 8, Co.Smith 5, Boland 1, Kline 10

3-point goals: Gullo, Putney, Schrader.

Global Concepts 64, N. Collins 59 (OT)

Collins 9 12 12 20 6 - 59

Global 12 7 22 12 11 - 64

NORTH COLLINS (0-4): Fricano 12, Loretto 4, Puntillo 7, Robinson 17, Sweet 16, Warsaw 3

GLOBAL CONCEPTS (2-2): Alvarez 23, Brooks 5, Brown 3, Buchanan 2, Mance 27, Rucker 6

3-point goals: Puntillo 2, Sweet 2, Warsaw, Alvarez 2, Brooks, Brown, Mance, Rucker

Williamsville East 55, Olean 46

Wmsv. East 13 11 12 19 - 55

Olean 11 10 17 8 - 46

WMSV. EAST (4-1): Cloen 4, Early 5, Hashimi 8, Mack 4, Ronan 2, Schneider 9, Shifflet 23.

OLEAN (2-1): James 17, Klein 12, J McClain 11, K McClain 6.

3-point goals: Early, James 2, J McClain 2, K McClain 2, Schneider, Shifflet 2.

Frewsburg 64, Portville 44

Portville 13 11 12 19 - 55

Frewsburg 11 10 17 8 - 46

PORTVILLE (2-1): Callsman 2, Carr 8, Griffin 5, Stillman 3, Tobola 22

FREWSBURG (1-0): Carr 3, Hair 17, Hayes 3, Nelson 31

3-point goals: Griffin, Stillman, Tobola 4, Carr, Hair 2, Nelson 5

St. Joe’s 88, V-Aquinas 85 (OT)

St. Joe’s 15 17 13 15 28 - 88

V-Aquinas 15 16 18 11 25 - 85

ST. JOE’S (3-1): Ashley 14, Carlone 8, Glover 9, Haskell 13, Jackson III 3, Phillips 8, Slaughter 34.

V-AQUINAS (0-1): Henderson 29, Blackwood 23, Bleier 13, Johnson 11, Scanlon 7, Forsythe 2

3-point goals: Haskell 3, Phillips, Slaughter, Henderson 3, Johnson, Bleier 3, Scanlon, Blackwood.

Today’s games

Yale Cup Division I

Middle Early College at East, 6 p.m.

Emerson at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

City Honors at South Park, 6 p.m.

ECIC II

Amherst at Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Buffalo Science at Tapestry, 6 p.m.

V-Wellsville at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.

Health Sciences at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

CSAT at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Salamanca at All-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.

Eden at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s games

Canisius Cup

Burgard 51, Riverside 21

da Vinci at East, no report.

Monsignor Martin

Cardinal O’Hara 81, Mount St. Mary 26

Nichols 65, Christian Central 52

Sacred Heart 81, Nardin 44

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 68, Mount Mercy 31

Park at Archbishop Walsh, no report.

Niagara Frontier

CSAT 59, Kenmore East 35

Lockport 53, Niagara Falls 38

Kenmore West 40, Niagara Wheatfield 27

Lew-Port 57, Grand Island 48

Niagara-Orleans

Barker 41, Medina 31

Wilson 47, Akron 41

Albion 54, Roy-Hart 30

CCAA East I

Gowanda 41, Salamanca 30

Nonleague

Hamburg 65, Clarence 50

North Collins 55, Global Concepts 21

Lancaster 47, Cheektowaga 21

Portville 60, Olean 38

Orchard Park 52, Williamsville East 25

Pioneer at Holland, no report.

Fredonia at Cassadaga Valley, no report.

Franklinville at Panama, no report.

Silver Creek at Westfield, no report.

O’Hara 81, Mount St. Mary 26

Mount St. Mary 13 4 4 5 - 26

O’Hara 27 24 18 12 - 81

MOUNT ST. MARY (2-2, 0-1): Ginnane 2, Kiedrowski 9, Mucica 1, Pinkowski 1, Richter 2, Winston 11.

O’HARA (1-1, 1-0): Buckley 10, McCarthy 13, McClaney 4, Mountain 7, Parker 26, Rutledge 5, Strong 16.

3-point goals: Buckley 2, McCarthy 3, Mountain, Parker 3.

Nichols 65, Christian Central 52

Nichols 13 18 14 20 - 65

Chr. Central 12 21 11 8 - 52

NICHOLS (1-0, 1-0): Alphonse 2, Benchley 19, Dolan 2, Griffin 13, Horan 14, McCluskey 8, Russo 8.

CHR. CENTRAL (0-1, 0-1):

3-point goals: Benchley 3.

Sacred Heart 81, Nardin 44

Sacred Heart 11 20 24 26 - 81

Nardin 11 10 9 14 - 44

SACRED HEART (4-0, 1-0): Adolf 5, Bair 3, Caterina 2, Giancaterino 16, Huss 5, McCrea 10, Murphy 4, Ryan 30, Trapper 4, Uglow 2.

NARDIN (1-2, 0-1): Boras 24, Daboll 4, Kostelny 5, Locke 2, Marchese 4, Ulrich 6.

3-point goals: Boras, Giancaterino 2, McCrea 2, Ryan 2, Trapper.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 68, Mount Mercy 31

Mount Mercy 14 5 4 8 - 31

St. Mary’s/L 14 17 17 20 - 68

MOUNT MERCY (1-2, 0-1): Fredo 13, Kessler 6, Reilly 2, Strang 3, Tobia 7.

ST. MARY’S/L (3-0, 1-0): Achtyl 5, Beardi 2, Ciezki 16, Garry 8, Kocol 4, Maroney 2, L Nawojski 12, M Nawojski 4, Ottomano 13, Sell 2.

3-point goals: Ciezki 2, Ottomano, Strang, Tobia.

CSAT 59, Kenmore East 35

Kenmore East 4 5 11 15 - 35

CSAT 13 14 13 19 - 59

KENMORE EAST (1-3, 0-1): Esmond 6, Masecchia 1, Simmons 2, Torres 5, Wilkins 21.

CSAT (2-0, 1-0): Aleu 2, Brown 9, Chandler 3, Harden 24, Kiebzak 4, McIntosh 4, Nelson 3, Small 10.

3-point goals: Chandler, Small 2, Torres, Wilkins 2.

Lockport 53, Niagara Falls 38

Lockport 12 16 12 13 - 53

Niagara Falls 11 6 9 12 - 38

LOCKPORT (4-1, 2-0): Gillon 4, Johnson 9, King 21, Webb 4, White 15.

NIAGARA FALLS (0-1, 0-1): Currie 6, Davis 2, Harris 12, Lamar 2, Ligammari 7, Skye 3, Timmons 5.

3-point goals: Harris 2, Johnson, Ligammari, Skye, Timmons.

Ken. West 40, Niagara Wheatfield 27

Kenmore West 7 12 10 11 - 40

Nia. Wheat. 9 6 7 5 - 27

KENMORE WEST (2-1, 1-1): Cohn 22, Padilla 2, Tucker 12.

NIA. WHEAT. (0-2, 0-2): Bailey 3, Fike 9, Hartman 2, Loughrey 11, Sherman 1, Smith 1.

3-point goals: Bailey, Cohn 5, Loughrey.

Lew-Port 57, Grand Island 48

Grand Island 13 4 16 15 - 48

Lew-Port 13 11 12 21 - 57

GRAND ISLAND (0-2, 0-1): Barr 2, Carey 12, Frosolone 9, Robinson 5, Sweeney 18, Wilkes 2.

LEW-PORT (4-0, 1-0): Auer 7, Freedline 6, Lindamer 4, Schuey 3, Skowronski 23, Waechter 14.

3-point goals: Robinson, Skowronski, Sweeney 3, Waechter.

Barker 41, Medina 31

Medina 9 0 16 6 - 31

Barker 14 9 8 10 - 41

MEDINA (0-2, 0-1): Bloom 8, Cruz-Robb 2, Holloway 8, Janas 5, Osby 6, Sones 2.

BARKER (1-0, 1-0): Annable 10, Babcock 2, Harris 7, Leising 6, Luckman 10, Outten 2, Parfinski 4.

3-point goals: Harris, Holloway 2, Janas.

Albion 54, Roy-Hart 30

Roy-Hart 9 7 9 5 - 30

Albion 8 20 11 15 - 54

ROY-HART (0-4, 0-1): Glena 11, Halstead 1, McCabe 6, Owens 1, Wolf 11.

ALBION (1-2, 1-0): K Derisley 6, P Derisley 19, A Knaak 5, M Knaak 5, Little 18, Pappalardo 1.

3-point goals: K Derisley 2, P Derisley, Glena.

Gowanda 41, Salamanca 30

Gowanda 18 11 2 10 - 41

Salamanca 4 11 10 5 - 30

GOWANDA (1-1, 1-0): Gable 6, C Scanlan 4, M Scanlan 23, Whalen 2.

SALAMANCA (0-2, 0-1): Brown 2, Dowdy 7, Hill 2, Hubbard 8, Rea 4, Warrior 7.

3-point goals: M Scanlan 4.

Hamburg 65, Clarence 50

Hamburg 23 8 20 14 - 65

Clarence 10 15 9 16 - 50

HAMBURG (1-0): Brown 2, Geary 8, Harrison 9, H Kryszka 9, M Kryszka 2, Morreale 2, Robillard 2, Silverheels 2.

CLARENCE (0-1): Call 6, Fitch 9, Fromwiller 4, Kiener 16, Rifenburg 6, Zima 9.

3-point goals: Fitch, Kiener, Zima.

North Collins 55, Global Concepts 21

North Collins 20 12 15 8 - 55

Global Concepts 5 5 5 6 - 21

NORTH COLLINS (1-1): Frazier 2, Gabel 9, Holmes 8, Jasinski 6, M Rice 8, M Rice 11, Williams 7, Wroblewski 2, Young 2.

GLOBAL CONCEPTS (0-1): Buchanan 9, Leek 3, Velasquez 9.

3-point goals: Buchanan, Gabel, Leek, Velasquez 3, Williams.

Orchard Park 52, Wmsv. East 25

Wmsv. East 4 3 11 7 - 25

OPHS 18 9 7 18 - 52

WMSV. EAST (0-3): Beyer 7, Hall 4, Mclay 11, Vande Velde 1, Willick 2.

OPHS (3-0): Fenn 5, Flannery 8, Giese 2, Harrigan 9, Major 2, McPoland 2, Miller 11, Stevenson 5, Swiatek 6, Taggart 2.

3-point goals: Beyer, Flannery 2, Mclay.

Portville 60, Olean 38

Olean 8 8 15 7 - 38

Portville 18 15 14 13 - 60

OLEAN (0-2): Folts 2, Gibbons 4, Martin 7, Parks-Barker 6, Sweitzer 14, Thomas 2, Williams 3.

PORTVILLE (1-0): Keim 5, Kosinski 2, Tkacik 9, K Welty 27, M Welty 7, Wilhelm 10.

3-point goals: Keim, Sweitzer 2, K Welty 2, M Welty 2, Williams.

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

Burgard at da Vinci, 5:30 p.m.

Olmsted at McKinley, 6 p.m.

City Honors at South Park, 6 p.m.

Hutch-Tech at Emerson, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at Middle Early College, 7 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Nichols at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Frontier at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Buffalo Science at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Seminary at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

Lockport at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Falconer at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Sweet Home vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude

at Riverworks, 6 p.m.

St. Joe’s vs. Niagara Wheatfield

at Hockey Outlet, 6:20 p.m.

Kenmore East vs. North Tonawanda

at Hockey Outlet, 8:35 p.m.

Girls hockey

Tuesday’s games

WNY Federation

Monsignor Martin 4, Clar/Amh/SH 2

Niagara County 5, WS/Ham/Eden 4 (OT)

Lan/Iro/Depew 5, Ken/Grand Island 2

LID (5-0-1): Jersey Phillips 3g

Boys bowling

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 2, St.Francis 1

Cardinal O’Hara 2- Timon 1

OH: Daniel Hammerschmidt 225-564

St. Joe’s 3, Park 0

SJ: Mike Weber 232-681, Robert Cehulik 255-672, Tyler Brotz 237-622

ECIC Large South

West Seneca West 6, Frontier 1

WSW: Connor Nowak 279-736

F: Zak Slomba 245-671

Niagara Frontier

Niagara Falls 7, Lew-Port 0

Lockport 5, Grand Island 2

CCAA

Dunkirk 3, Falconer 1

Girls bowling

Monsignor Martin

Sacred Heart 3, Nardin 1

Mt. St. Mary’s 4, Mt. Mercy 0

Cardinal O’Hara 4, Buffalo Seminary 0

ECIC Large South

Frontier 4, West Seneca West 3

WSW: Kendyl Jaskier 253-554

ECIC Small North

Depew 4, Alden 3

A: Sydney Skimmer 214-232-171-617

Niagara Frontier

Niagara Falls 7, Lew-Port 0

CCAA

Dunkirk 4, Jamestown 0

D: Mariah Glowniak 171-226-203-600

Boys swimming

ECIC I

Clarence 108, Lancaster 74

ECIC IV

Alden 115, Eden 54

Grand Island 119, Niagara Falls 56

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 62, Kenmore 38

Nonleague

Hamburg 64, West Seneca 38

Rifle

ECIC

Clarence 1136, Lancaster 1099

Alexis Kirk (C) 286

Alden 1114, Pioneer 1107

Tony Cometto (A) 282

Iroquois 1036, Holland 995

Olivia Nesci (I) 270

Nonleague

Kenmore 1087, Orchard Park 978

Cassie Schwab (K) 284

Wrestling

CCAA

Falconer/Cass Valley 69, Franklinville 15

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.