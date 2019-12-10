Where Western New York football teams were in final state rankings

The final rankings for high school football from the New York State Sportswriters Association have been released and Western New York finished with a top 10 team in each of the five 11-man classifications, including two-state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama finishing at No. 1 in Class D.

Class AA

9 Canisius (7-5)

16 Lancaster (8-3)

19 St. Francis (8-2)

29 Jamestown (7-2)

Class A

10 South Park (10-1)

12 McKinley (9-1)

27 West Seneca West (7-2)

Class B

5 WNY Maritime / Health Sciences (10-2)

17 Albion (8-2)

Honorable mention: Cheektowaga (6-3), Olean (6-3).

Class C

2 Southwestern (11-1)

9 Wilson (9-1)

18 Portville (7-2)

Class D

1 Clymer/Sherman/Panama (11-1)

3 Franklinville-Ellicotville (8-1)

Eight man

Honorable mention: Maple Grove (4-4).