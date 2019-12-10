Go on a family adventure with TOY's 'Mr. Popper's Penguins'

When people say we should be careful what we wish for, they mean that we should consider the cost of our desire. “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” is a story obsessed with how hard it is to pay for things. Happily, teamwork, determination and some show business pizzazz help a pair of Poppers bring their many penguins to their beloved Antarctica.

Based on the novel by Richard and Florence Atwater and written by Robert Kauzlaric (book) and George Howe (music), “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” tells the story of a good-natured house painter whose love of adventure brings penguins and vaudeville into his life. Deftly directed by Jennifer Toohey, the play blends singing and dancing humans with a trio of actors in tuxedos controlling some charming penguin puppets.

Sharing a happy home in Stillwater, Minn., Mr. and Mrs. Popper make do with very little money in the post-Depression 1930s. Their lives change when the famous adventurer Admiral Drake, to whom Mr. Popper had written an enthusiastic letter, sends him a penguin. The overjoyed Popper, hearing the bird say “ook,” decides to name him Captain Cook. Cook is soon part of the family, despite the concerns of neighbors and the high cost of fish.

Worried that Cook is sick, the Poppers write to an aquarium curator, who sends the Poppers a lonely bird named Greta, hoping that these social creatures can make each other happier. They are soon happier, indeed: Ten baby penguins join the Popper household.

The show features bright and effective sets (designed by Kenneth Shaw), and makes excellent use of lighting (designed by Todd Proffitt) to track changes in scene. The story is punctuated by updates from a witty narrator speaking to us from a radio playing mysteriously in the background.

The lead couple is excellent — and their patience and mutual affection in a time of great poverty makes them especially sympathetic. Melissa Levin is superb as the cheerful Mrs. Popper. Levin’s considerable dancing and singing skills complement Bobby Cooke’s equally excellent work as Mr. Popper.

Thanks to Kelly Cammarata’s wonderful choreography, the show features consistently excellent singing and dancing. Dressed in old-timey red-striped coats and straw boater hats, three musicians provide plenty of upbeat music.

The actors handling the penguins offer much kid-friendly fun. Heather Reed lights up the stage as Greta, as she works her penguin puppet alongside Captain Cook (Bobby MacDonnell). Wielding a whimsical contraption, Cammarata plays the 10 baby penguins. Cammarata is all charm as she uses both hands and feet to move the 10 fuzzy chicks.

Angelo Heimowitz is excellent, playing a number of roles, ranging from the obnoxiously self-important Admiral Drake to an excitable theater manager who screams, “Jeepers, creepers!” In an amusing moment for a play jam-packed with alliteration (Mr. Popper’s Performing Penguins, for example, play in every place from Pasadena to Pensacola), Heimowitz’s character Sven Svenson screams about saving the spotlight for his Stephon the Seal show.

The production’s standout performer is Christine Seshie, who is spectacular in an impressive range of roles. Beginning as the convincingly elderly and nasty Mrs. Callahan (who tries to get Popper arrested), Seshie later transforms into an irate bus passenger, a tough cop and a brilliant aquarium scientist. Seshie steals every scene as the brash and fast-talking vaudeville manager Mr. Greenbaum, who chomps cigars and exclaims things like, “Wowie zowie!”

After the performance, the actors offer interesting information about the production, and Artistic Director Meg Quinn organizes a question-and-answer session with the audience.

•••

Review

"Mr. Popper's Penguins"

★ ★ ★ ½ (out of 4)

Presented by the Theatre of Youth through Dec. 22 at Allendale Theatre (203 Allen St.). Sensory friendly performance at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Tickets are $15 to $28 (box office, theatreofyouth.org).