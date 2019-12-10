GM plants working overtime to restock truck supply

General Motors is playing catch-up after a strike halted production for a month and a half.

The automaker is going all out to restock dealers' supply of heavy-duty pickup trucks, which was depleted during the walkout by the United Auto Workers. That push is filtering down to operations at GM plants in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport that support those vehicles.

At the Lockport components plant, work related to heavy-duty pickup production has been running at maximum overtime for the past three weeks, to support the assembly of those vehicles in Flint, Mich., said Daniel Flores, a GM spokesman. The Lockport plant makes parts for a wide variety of vehicles, not just pickups.

"Our heavy-duty pickups are very important products for us," Flores said. "We're in the midst of a launch. We just started shipping those vehicles to dealers back in the summertime."

The strike began in mid-September and ended nearly six weeks later, when workers ratified a new deal. GM is trying to make up for lost production time, and the overtime will help local GM workers make up for some of the pay they lost during the strike.

"We're looking for every opportunity to build as many trucks as we can to meet that really strong demand for the product," Flores said.

The Detroit News reported GM has invoked mandatory Sunday overtime – a provision of the labor contract – through Dec. 21 at its Flint plant, which assembles the heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra. The paper said a GM plant in Fort Wayne, Ind., was also racking up overtime to make the light-duty Silverado 1500 and the Sierra 1500 pickup.

GM Tonawanda is also supporting the push to restock the automaker's inventory, with mandatory overtime over the past few weeks.

"Like our peer plants across the country, the team at the Tonawanda engine plant has been working overtime to fulfill customer demand for GM’s vehicles," said Ram Ramanujam, the plant director." The team at Tonawanda builds engines for some of GM’s most popular and sought-after vehicles, so demand is always high."

Ramanjuam said the need for overtime at the plant is driven by customer demand.

"Careful analysis of our customer needs and collaborative scheduling make this a high priority, which will continue until all customer needs are met," he said.