1. Grand Island boys volleyball. Coach Bill Schultz described this edition of the Vikings as coachable, hard-working and businesslike. Mix those traits in with talent and you have the makings of a champion.
1. Grand Island boys volleyball. Grand Island captured the school's first New York State Public High School Athletic Association team championship in any sport by beating all 23 opponents it faced on its match schedule.
1. Grand Island boys volleyball. Triumphs included a tournament victory against eventual Monsignor Martin champion Canisius. The Vikings also won tournament titles at Clarence, Orchard Park and Grand Island before beating Jamesville-Dewitt in the state final in the NYSPHSAA tournament.
2. St. Mary's girls volleyball. While Grand Island became the latest to win a state championship and solidify the area's reputation for excellence in the sport, the Lancers added to their collection of New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association crowns.
2. St. Mary's girls volleyball. Coach Don Pieczynski's team won their third state title in four years and 17th overall with a finals win against Kennedy Catholic 25-11, 25-15, 25-11. St. Mary's finished on a nine-match winning streak to cap a 44-4-2 season.
3. Canisius football. The young Crusaders took their lumps early, playing a tough schedule that featured perennial state powers Euclid (Ohio) and Cathedral Prep (Pa.). But Canisius closed by winning seven of its last nine, beating two of the teams it lost to during the regular season to secure the Monsignor Martin playoff crown.
3. Canisius football. The Crusaders followed that by capturing the program's third state Catholic championship with a Hollywood-like ending provided by senior captain C.J. Ozolins' determined game-winning conversion run. Team filled with mostly underclassmen like QB Tyler Baker, RB Joe Nixon and DB Riley Simpson could be a handful down the road.
4. Clymer/Sherman/Panama football. A mix of returning skill players and newcomers in the trenches overcame an early hiccup with a Week 3 loss to Franklinville/Ellicottville by closing the season on an eight-game winning streak.
4. Clymer-Sherman-Panama football. The team capped a memorable playoff run with an emphatic beating of Section VII champion Moriah, 47-6, at the Carrier Dome to secure their second consecutive NYSPHSAA Class D championship.
4. Clymer-Sherman-Panama football. Winners of 24 of last 25 games. Fine job by coach Ty Harper and his coaching staff. The team's future seems likely to include a gathering in which it gets inducted into a Hall of Fame someday.
5. East Aurora girls cross country. The Blue Devils captured their first NYSPHSAA title since 2015 and third over a six-year stretch. East Aurora had all seven of its runners finish ahead of the fifth-scoring runner of every other team in the Class B race.
5. East Aurora girls cross country. Sophomore Megan McLaughlin, pictured, (fourth overall in 17:06.5) and senior Kris Ertel (sixth in 17:30.5) led the charge to a winning total of 50 points. EA's previous two state titles came in Class C.
6. Canisius boys volleyball. The Crusaders continued their domination of the Monsignor Martin league by capturing their 20th consecutive postseason championship. It took Canisius four sets to dispatch a St. Francis team that went 14-3 with each of its losses to the Crusaders.
6. Canisius boys volleyball. Canisius went unbeaten in league play with its lone non-tournament match loss being a non-league defeat to eventual Section VI Division I champion Clarence.
7. Clarence girls soccer. When a program is strong, it still finds a way to succeed u2013 even after graduating 13 seniors. That's what the Red Devils did as they added to their collection of Section VI Class AA championships u2013 winning their seventh in a row.
7. Clarence girls soccer. The team also reached the state semifinals for the sixth consecutive year.
8. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football. The Falcons went from winning just two games in their inaugural season to a year to remember. They went 10-2 and became the first charter school football program in the section to win a division title, Section VI championship and reach a state semifinal.
9. St. Mary's girls soccer. This time, the Lancers secured the large school playoff title in the Monsignor Martin league. A year after losing in the final, they returned to the big game and gained a measure of revenge by ending Nichols' title reign.
9. St. Mary's girls soccer. St. Mary's fell in the state semifinals, but a 13-2-1 mark, playoff and regular-season league titles are symbols of a successful season.
10. Barker field hockey. The Raiders carried the flag for Western New York field hockey by being the lone team to reach the state semifinals at Alden.
10. Barker field hockey. Barker's dream of winning a state title ended at the hands of a quicker, stronger team from Bronxville from Section I. Still, back-to-back state final four appearances are not too shabby.
High honors: Allegany-Limestone girls soccer, Bishop Timon-St. Jude football, Cardinal O'Hara girls soccer, Cheektowaga girls volleyball, Clarence boys volleyball, Clarence girls golf, Eden boys soccer (pictured), Eden boys volleyball, Eden girls volleyball, Falconer/CV girls country.
High honors: Frewsburg girls soccer, Frewsburg girls swimming, Frontier girls gymnastics, Grand Island girls cross country, Grand Island girls soccer, Hamburg girls soccer, Iroquois girls soccer, Lackawanna boys soccer, Lancaster boys cross country, Lancaster boys soccer, Lancaster football, Maple Grove boys soccer, Maple Grove boys and girls cross country (pictured).
High honors: Newfane girls cross country, Niagara-Wheatfield boys soccer, North Collins boys soccer, North Collins girls soccer, Olean girls volleyball, Orchard Park boys golf, Orchard Park girls cross country, Orchard Park girls swimming, Orchard Park girls volleyball (pictured).
High honors: Panama girls volleyball, Pioneer/Holland boys cross country, Randolph girls volleyball, St. Francis football, St. Joe's boys soccer, St. Mary's boys soccer, Southwestern boys cross country, Southwestern football, South Park football, Springville boys cross country, Starpoint girls swimming, Westfield girls soccer, Williamsville East field hockey, Williamsville North field hockey (pictured), Williamsville South boys soccer, Williamsville South girls volleyball.
The fall scholastic sport season might be over but not without producing its share of championship moments. Five state champions. Several final four appearances. Which teams make the cut for the Power 10 for the fall season?
