FRANK, Mary Ann (Phillips)

December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of James Frank; loving mother of Mary Ellen (Jim) Papin, James (Odeale), and John (Nancy) Frank; loving grandmother of John, Miranda, Adam, Alex, Lauren, and Andrew; sister of the late John (Marlene) Phillips; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and family members. Family and friends may call Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY 14026, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com