Foes of giant Cambria-Pendleton solar project call public meeting

Cambria Opposition Against Industrial Solar, the grassroots opposition group trying to prevent a 900-acre solar project from being built in Cambria and Pendleton, will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4671 Cambria-Lewiston Town Line Road.

Cypress Creek Renewables' plan, called Bear Ridge Solar, would cover 750 acres in Cambria and 150 in Pendleton for the project. Agreements have been made with landowners, but both towns and Niagara County officially oppose the project. Nearly 500 public comments, almost all negative, have been filed with the state in the past year.

The featured speaker at Wednesday's meeting will be Charlie Fendt of Spencerport, described by the organizers as a "homeland security master certified exercise practitioner." His topic will be the potential risks and hazards of solar panel components.

Solar power critics have focused on the use of cadmium, a cancer-causing chemical, in some solar panels. Kevin Kohlstedt, Bear Ridge project manager, said in October its panels won't contain cadmium.