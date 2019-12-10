DiBESCO, Barbara R.

DiBESCO - Barbara R. Age 83, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Ruskin, Florida. Mrs. DiBesco was born on July 23, 1936 in Niagara Falls, NY to George and Agnus (Hollinger) Roehrig. Barbara was the past President of Gratwick Hose Auxillary, and a former employee of Beechwood Nursing Home. Barbara is survived by her husband, Anthony T. DiBesco, Sr.; mother of Daniel (Kristin) Rumbold, Julie (Grant) Donoughe Wolcott, Kelly (Kenneth) Brennan, Jonie (Scott) Moody, Dolly (Ronald) Carins, and Anthony (Carol) DiBesco, Jr.; sister of Ann (the late Russell) Newman; sister-in-law of Mary Lou Christy, and Margaret Ann Gonzalez; grandmother of Dylan Rumbold, Christopher Donoughe, Nicole Valint, Benjamin Williams, James, Josh, and the late Lynn Ann Moody, Harley, Bailey, and Vincent Carins, Anthony III, Jenna and Nicholas DiBesco; great-grandmother of 12; also surviving are nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 4-9 PM, at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, were funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM. Entombment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences at Wattengel.com.