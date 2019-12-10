DARROW, Donald E.

DARROW - Donald E. December 6, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Lou (nee Aker) Darrow; devoted father to Cathy, Peter and "Clyde"; Grampy to Jen and Ed Snyder, Nicholas, Alex and Jackie Darrow; great-grandfather to our Angel Tucker; brother of Carol Kimberlin; uncle of Truman and Tom Partridge; survived also by countless friends. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Saturday, December 14th from 10 to 11:30 AM, where services will be held at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, 333 Westmoreland Dr., Rochester, NY 14620. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com