Council wants owner of collapsed Ellicott Street building to report on status of other sites

Buffalo Properties Ltd. has some explaining to do.

The Buffalo Common Council is asking Bruce Adler, a principal in Buffalo Properties, to attend the Dec. 17 Community Development Committee to report on the status of all the properties he owns and maintains in Buffalo.

And the Council directed the city's Permit and Inspection Services Department to file a report by next week's meeting on any current violations on any property owned by Buffalo Properties, which is registered downstate in Nyack.

The inquiry comes in the wake of the emergency demolition last Wednesday at 435 Ellicott St. The demolition order was issued after the roof collapsed inside the the 1860s-era, three-story Italianate brick building.

For now, the Council action is an inquiry, but it could "possibly take this up a notch to investigation," which the Council has the power to do – including the authority to issue subpoenas, as per the City Charter – said Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who represents the Ellicott District, where the demolished building was located.

Pridgen anticipates Adler and/or a company representative will not have to be compelled to appear before the Council.

"I would hope we would not have to subpoena in this situation," he said.

The roof cave-in was the second major structural collapse at the building over the past 3 1/2 months.

On Aug. 21, a chimney crumbled, damaging the roof and causing bricks to fall from the building, forcing Two Wheels Bakery & Cafe in the building to close.

In addition to Two Wheels, the building had two upstairs apartments that also became uninhabitable that day.

Flying bricks also forced the closure of Puppy Playpen, located in an Adler-owned building next door.

A structural engineering report called for by the city specified the damages in need of repair. But no work was done during the 104 days that transpired between the first roof collapse on Aug. 21 and the Dec. 4 emergency demolition triggered by the additional roof damage.

Adler owns multiple properties on Ellicott and Oak streets and has a history of housing court violations.

But the seven citations written up for 435 Ellicott St. – six filed on Aug. 22, and a seventh on Sept. 4 – failed to make their way to Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney during that time period.

Pridgen said the court process is one of the issues the Council also will review.

"We need to look at when we have a building that could cause public safety issues ... those are structures that may need to go into court a lot sooner if we're not getting immediate participation from a landlord," he said.