Cheektowaga voters approve $16.4M school capital improvement project

Voters in the Cheektowaga Central School District Tuesday approved a proposition for the district to spend $16.4 million for a new addition to Union East Elementary School, 3550 Union Road, Cheektowaga.
The proposition was approved by a vote of 283-45.
The capital improvement project – which was approved in a special school district vote – will provide an addition and alterations to the school building, according to Superintendent Mary Morris.
