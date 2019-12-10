Share this article

Cheektowaga voters approve $16.4M school capital improvement project

Voters in the Cheektowaga Central School District Tuesday approved a proposition for the district to spend $16.4 million for a new addition to Union East Elementary School, 3550 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

The proposition was approved by a vote of 283-45.

The capital improvement project – which was approved in a special school district vote – will provide an addition and alterations to the school building, according to Superintendent Mary Morris.

