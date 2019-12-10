Sabres game day: Casey Mittelstadt to draw back into lineup against Blues

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (14-11-6) vs. St. Louis Blues (18-7-6)

Where: KeyBank Center

When: 7:40 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network.

Radio: WGR 550.

Casey's return: Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Sunday in Edmonton. The 21-year-old skated on a line with Evan Rodrigues and Jeff Skinner during the morning skate in KeyBank Center Tuesday.

Mittelstadt was open with reporters following the skate, acknowledging that his performance in Vancouver resulted in his benching. He was a minus-2 in only 9:51 of ice time during the 6-5 overtime loss in Rogers Arena.

"Obviously you want to play every game, but it's not a secret I didn't play well in Vancouver," Mittelstadt said. "You obviously watch a little bit of film and had a nice talk with coach. It’s nice watching a game from up top, too. I think when you’re always playing you get stuck in it and when you kind of get to watch from up top and see the whole rink. See some room and think about what you would do in certain situations. It was good."

Mittelstadt lamented his defensive struggles in Vancouver, adding that he "slipped a little bit." Coach Ralph Krueger continues to put a more experienced center on a line with Mittelstadt, which should free him up in the offensive zone and not always force him to be the low guy on defense.

"With Casey, at his age for sure, it’s always the responsibility that we all need to have without the puck and what we need to do defensively, especially against a team like St. Louis that works so strong as a group of five in both directions," Krueger said.

Lineup changes: Krueger declined to reveal his lineup following the morning skate, but there were clear signs that winger Conor Sheary and defenseman Marco Scandella will be scratched. Krueger ruled out defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (concussion), who will miss an eighth consecutive game and has yet to be cleared for contact.

Here's how the Sabres lined up during the skate:

Sabres' lines during the morning skate: Olofsson-Eichel-Reinhart

Vesey-Johansson-Asplund

Skinner-Mittelstadt-Rodrigues

Girgensons-Larsson-Okposo

Sheary did not take line rushes. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 10, 2019

Ullmark again: The Sabres are expected to start Linus Ullmark in goal for the 10th time in 14 games. He has stopped 51 of 55 shots in his two career games against St. Louis and has a .922 save percentage in his last six games this season. Additionally, Ullmark has a .941 save percentage at 5 on 5 during that span.

Standings watch: The Sabres entered Tuesday third in the Atlantic Division, only one point behind the Florida Panthers, who play the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Tuesday night. The Blues, meanwhile, are first in the Western Conference and Central Division with 42 points.

Opposing player to watch: Former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly has an eight-game point streak against his former team, scoring one goal among two points with a plus-2 rating in his first two games against Buffalo last season. The 28-year-old has six goals among 27 points in 31 games this season.

David Perron, a 31-year-old winger, leads the Blues with 29 points in 31 games. Among goalies to play at least 20 games this season, St. Louis' Jordan Binnington ranks fourth in save percentage (.921) and goals-against average (2.45). He was pulled from his last start in goal after allowing four goals on 11 shots in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

However, Jake Allen, who has a .942 save percentage in eight career games against Buffalo, will start in goal for the Blues.

Special teams: This could be a problem for the Sabres. St. Louis enters the game with the league's seventh-best power play and its penalty kill ranks 11th. Buffalo has been better on special teams at home, but staying out of the penalty box will be imperative against the Blues.

During their past 10 games dating back to Nov. 21, the Sabres are tied for the league lead with 26 goals at 5 on 5 and have a plus-10 goal differential at even strength, yet Buffalo is only 4-3-3 during that span. Imagine what that record would be if the Sabres' power play was better than 4-for-33, and they have allowed at least one power-play goal in 14 of their last 16 games.

Matchup to watch: Bottom-six forwards have thrived against the Sabres this season, a problem that began in Washington on Nov. 1. They'll face one of the better checking lines in the league Tuesday night, led by Ivan Barbashev. The 23-year-old has four points and a plus-3 rating over his past five games.

Barbashev, Tyler Bozak and Troy Brouwer bring a blend of grit and skill. They could present a matchup problem for the Sabres, however, Krueger has the advantage of second line change at home. Keep an eye on whom he chooses to line up against that group.

Series: The Blues have earned points against Buffalo in four straight and 13 of the past 14 games in the series. St. Louis is also 5-1-1 in its last seven games at KeyBank Center, and the Sabres are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games against the Blues.