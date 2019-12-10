Buffalo man who maintained drug house pleads guilty to heroin distribution

A Buffalo man who is accused of maintaining a Leroy Avenue house for the purposes of trafficking illegal drugs has pleaded guilty in federal court to heroin distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Victor Quinones on July 16 sold heroin to an individual who was working with the FBI. Two days later, a federal search warrant was executed at Quinones' residence, where he was apprehended.

Investigators recovered drug packaging and a quantity of butyryl fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Quinones subsequently admitted that he had been selling heroin in the Buffalo area for about a year, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Buffalo Police Department.

Quinones, who faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced April 24 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.