Buffalo man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between December 2015 and June 7, 2016, Waldemar Martinez, 43, conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine in the Buffalo area. Martinez used a residence on Tonawanda Street in Buffalo for his drug trafficking activities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On June 7, 2016, Martinez sold cocaine to an individual working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Buffalo police.

Martinez, who faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, is scheduled for sentencing on April 1.