Williamsville East snaps Olean's 80-game home win streak

Williamsville East went on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter and went on to a 55-46 boys basketball victory Tuesday night at Olean, ending the Huskies’ home-court winning streak at 80 games. The Olean home streak began eight years ago after a 56-43 loss to Batavia on Dec. 3, 2011.

Olean led, 38-36, in what was a close game before the Flames’ rally. A 3-pointer by Max Schneider put East in front to stay, 41-38, with 6:05 left. Schneider had all nine of his points in the 13-2 run, putting the visitors in command.

Cal Shiflet led the Flames with 25 points. He had 12 in the first half.

Covi James, who scored 46 points in a win over Jamestown last week, was hampered by foul trouble. He picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter after scoring seven of his 17 points in that period. Covi had just four points at the half.

NiCo girls hockey gets historic first victory

NiCo Lady Warriors made WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation history with their first victory, 5-4, over HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) at Hyde Park on Natalie O’Brien’s goal in overtime.

Amanda Jackson scored three goals for NiCo. O’Brien’s game-winner was her second goal of the game. Both Jackson and O’Brien are from Starpoint.

Kayla Persinger (Lew-Port), Skylar Berube (Starpoint), Anna Solar (Starpoint) and Paige Spatorico (North Tonawanda) had assists on the NiCo goals.

Goalie Isabella Renzi (Lew-Port) made 27 saves in the victory.

Olivia Wade scored twice and Annika Balk and Katherine O’Brien had single goals for HEWS (1-5-1). Shaelyn Szabala had a pair of assists for HEWS. Natalie Davidson made 31 saves for HEWS.

The Niagara County team, which first fielded a team in the Fed last season, had lost 20 straight in league play. It was 0-14 last season when it was outscored 124-25 overall.

Athletes from Lew-Port and North Tonawanda were added to those from Niagara Wheatfield and Starpoint to bolster the combined team this season.

Five WNY teams finish in top 10 in state football

State Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama, No. 1 in its class, and four other Western New York teams finished with top-10 rankings in the final poll of New York State Sportswriters Association. Canisius (Class AA), South Park (A), WNY Maritime-Health Sciences (B) and Southwestern and Wilson in Class C and Franklinville-Ellicottville in Class D were ranked in the top 10 in their divisions.

How WNY teams finished in the state polls:

Class AA: 9. Canisius (7-5), 16. Lancaster (8-3), 19. St. Francis (8-2), 29. Jamestown (7-2). Class A: 10. South Park (10-1), 12. McKinley (9-1), 27. West Seneca West (7-2). Class B: 5. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (10-2), 17. Albion (8-2). Honorable mention: Cheektowaga (6-3), Olean (6-3). Class C: 2. Southwestern (11-1), 9. Wilson (9-1), 18. Portville (7-2). Class D: 1. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (11-1), 3. Franklinville-Ellicotville (8-1). Eight man: Honorable mention: Maple Grove (4-4).

Scholar-athletes, Dickerson honored by WNY Alliance

Seven Western New York high school and college players and Milt Dickerson, who administered the Kensington Lions All-Star game until his death last spring, were honored Monday night at the WNY Amateur Football Alliance Scholar-Athlete dinner at Ilio DiPaolo’s.

Declan Faery, a senior at Wilson, was named Section VI scholar athlete. Eric Schon of St. Francis was honored from the Monsignor Martin Association.

Collegiate players honored as scholar-athletes were Donald Christopher of Erie Community College, Gino Bonagura of Buffalo State and Evin Ksiezarczyk of the University at Buffalo.

Denton Tilley of Pioneer received the Tom Day-Tom Sestak Defensive Lineman of the Year award presented by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Kimal Clark, a sophomore defensive back at St. Francis, was given the Ilio DiPaolo Captains Award.

Dickerson, a charter member of the Amateur Football Alliance, was honored with the organization’s Contributions to Amateur Football Award. He served as treasure of the Alliance as treasurer for 19 years.

Canisius, St. Joe’s, Lew-Port score impressive wins

Canisius opened its season with an impressive 75-54 triumph over McKinley. The Crusaders started fast and took a 40-19 halftime lead in battle of two Delaware Avenue schools in the Bernard J. Kennedy Field House.

Senior guard Dewayne Vass (15), Max Dowling (14), freshman Shane Cercone (11) and Malike Jemison (11) all scored in double figures in a balanced Canisius attack.

“The guys were really ready to get things going and came out excited and played with a lot of energy,” said Canisius coach Kyle Husband. “I think we got the ball up the floor quickly and got into transition, which was quite a bit of what we were working on. We were unselfish and moved the basketball the way we need to.”

Canisius will play Holy Cross from New York City on Friday and Lew-Port on Saturday in its Tom Keenan Showcase. Aquinas of Rochester, Regis from New York City and Cheektowaga also are in the four-team event.

Jalen Slaughter, a junior transfer from City Honors, scored 34 points in leading the St. Joe’s to an 88-85 victory at Aquinas to go to 3-1. The Marauders rallied from a 49-45 deficit after three quarters. They had led, 32-31, at the half.

Daesean Ashley had 14 points and Joshua Haskell, another transfer, had 13 for the winners. Wesley Henderson had 29 points and Myles Blackwood 23 for the Little Irish, who were playing their opener.

Lew-Port won its Frontier Division opener in the Niagara Frontier League, overpowering Grand Island, 73-29, behind 31 points by All-Western New York forward Roddy Gayle. In addition to Gayle’s heroics, the Lancers got an impressive defensive performance by guard Mehki Starks, Joe Beatty and Jack Bernstein. … Olmsted (3-0 in Yale Cup II) defeated MST Seneca, 69-45, behind a 20-points by Marciano Lamar.