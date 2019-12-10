Steelers' James Connor, JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to practice

Steelers running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are expected to practice this week in preparation for the Bills, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Tomlin said he did not know how much they would practice, but he said they would be involved sooner rather than later.

"We'll look at the quality of their work," Tomlin said when asked if they will play Sunday night against the Bills.

Connor (shoulder) and Smith-Schuster (knee) have missed the last three games.

Asked how much the Steelers need those players on offense, Tomlin said, "A lot."

Among the more interesting questions is how the Steelers will use Connor when he returns. The Steelers have three consecutive games of more than 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, and those three games came without Connor and involved four different players running the ball.

“It’s just the way we’re constructed right now,” Tomlin said. “We have all hands on deck. We have a decent mix right now of those guys complementing each other. So we’re going to stay in this mode until we’re back at full strength.”