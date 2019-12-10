Bills can expect Steelers to present another physical challenge

Micah Hyde readily acknowledged the price he had paid for an afternoon of sharing a football field with the Baltimore Ravens.

"I'm pretty sore," the safety told reporters after the Buffalo Bills' 24-17 loss Sunday. "Watching film, we knew the type of game that was going to be played. We weren't wrong."

With an 11-2 record, the Ravens have several qualities that support them being among the better teams, if not the best, in the NFL. They have the league's top-scoring offense, led by the magical running and throwing of Lamar Jackson. They have an excellent ground game. They have an outstanding defense. They have superb coaching.

On top of all that, the Ravens have what isn't measured so much by numbers but rather through what Hyde and other opposing players tend to say (if they're being open and honest) after facing them: a highly physical style of play that leaves a mark. Or two. Or three.

Although the final score might suggest otherwise, the Bills actually held up well to the challenge.

They'll need to do much more of the same Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. At 8-5, the Steelers aren't the Ravens' equal in terms of talent, but they do play with the same sort of edge and aren't the least bit shy when it comes to delivering the hardest hits possible.

That has long been the style Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has preached. That also has long been the franchise's philosophy in the kind of players it acquires.

Against the Ravens, the Bills' defense not only did a fairly solid job of keeping up with Jackson's dizzying runs, but it didn't allow itself to be consistently trampled by Baltimore's massive and powerful offensive line and tight ends. It was a performance that, with a little more competent execution from the offense, would have likely produced a Bills victory.

The entire front seven deserves credit for the defense's sturdiness, but perhaps it was best exemplified by the play of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He finished second among all defenders in the game with eight tackles, including six initial hits and two for loss. He also had an interception.

Edmunds is best known for his exceptional athleticism. On Sunday, he made an impression on his coaches with his physicality, something defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier mentioned to reporters a day later.

"That's exactly what (linebackers coach) Bob Babich and the rest of our coaching staff were talking about, how physical he played," Frazier said. "That was really, really good to see. He's been coming along in that area. He has a really good grasp of what we're trying to do on defense, and that was the other part.

"We keep urging him to play more physical and (Sunday) he did. He used his hands and knocked those offensive linemen around and tackled well and played with some emotion. It was great to see, it was good for the defense. When one of your leaders plays the way he played, it's kind of infectious and it affects everybody. So, it was really good to see."

There might be a temptation to dismiss the Steelers as something less than formidable with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges at quarterback and a schedule that, like the Bills', is relatively soft. Don't be fooled.

Running back James Conner, who has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, is expected to return to practice this week, along with standout receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has been out with an injured knee. If Conner plays Sunday night, that likely will influence the Steelers to stick to the ground and minimize Hodges' passing.

Given what the Bills displayed Sunday, especially on defense, there is reason to believe they can hold their own again.

"They played physical, they played tough … they really got after it," Frazier said of his defensive players. "It made you proud just watching them play. They fought and battled throughout the game. So, not that we were surprised, we've seen that throughout the year, but that was a different style offense. And they rose to the challenge."