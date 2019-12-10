BRAUN, Robert "Bob"

Age 93, December 7, 2019, of Blasdell, NY, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Gosper) Braun; devoted father of Carol Filighera, Thomas (Joan) Braun, Richard Braun and late Linda (late Norman) McNamara and late Elizabeth "Betsy" Braun; devoted grandfather of 11 grandchildren, great-grandfather of 20 and one grand-pup, Casper. Friends received on Thursday from 4 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner of Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com