Braun, Elizabeth L. "Betsy"

Braun - Elizabeth L. "Betsy"

December 4, 2019, of Blasdell, NY, beloved daughter of the late Robert and late Jacqueline (nee Gosper) Braun; devoted sister of Carol Filighera, Thomas (Joan) Braun, Richard Braun, and late Linda (late Norman) McNamara; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Thursday from 4 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com