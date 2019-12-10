Bills great Joe DeLamielleure among finalists for NFL 100 All-Time Team

Bills Wall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure is among the finalists at offensive line for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

DeLamielleure, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a leading light of the Electric Company, the nickname for the Bills’ offensive line of the O.J. Simpson era. That line opened holes so effectively on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit in 1976 that Simpson ran for 273 yards, then a single-game rushing record.

He was with the Bills from 1973 to 1979, starting 105 of 112 games. He then spent five years with the Cleveland Browns, starting 70 of 73 games.

DeLamielleure is among 15 guards who were named finalists, joining Larry Allen, Dan Fortmann, John Hannah, Jerry Kramer, Larry Little, Tom Mack, Bruce Matthews, Randall McDaniel, Mike Michalske, Mike Munchak, Jim Parker, Will Shields, Dick Stanfel and Gene Upshaw. Seven will be selected to the team.