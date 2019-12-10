AMR offers paid training program for EMTs

American Medical Response is signing up people now for its next Earn While You Learn academy, which starts Jan. 27.

The initiative allows trainees to be full-time employees while taking the necessary certification courses to become emergency medical technicians. The academy has trained 116 EMTs since May 2018. More than half are Buffalo residents.

AMR provides emergency ambulance services in Buffalo and many nearby communities. For a consecutive 38 months, AMR has had full response-time compliance in Buffalo, the best performance the city has ever documented, officials said.

AMR's paid training program – which also has been launched in cities in Massachusetts, Ohio, Missouri and Indiana – received a national award last month from the American Ambulance Association.

"AMR's groundbreaking 'Earn While You Learn' program makes careers in emergency medical services more accessible and inclusive by ensuring financial stability during the training period," said Mayor Byron W. Brown.

For additional information, visit www.amrwny.net.