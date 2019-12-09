I called an audible Sunday for arguably the Buffalo Bills biggest game of the season.

With the Bills’ next two games on NBC and the NFL Network, I was running out of chances to hear former Bills center Eric Wood in his new role as the radio analyst alongside play-by-play man John Murphy via WGR radio.

If I am being perfectly honest, being able to avoid CBS analyst Dan Fouts working the Bills’ 24-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday alongside play-by-play man Ian Eagle on the network’s No. 2 team was a minor factor.

I’m not a fan of Fouts anymore and could see CBS demoting him next year.

Nor was I a fan of Mark Kelso, the former Bills analyst who sounded like he was paid by the word and was replaced by Wood this season. To say that Wood is an upgrade from Kelso is about as big an understatement as saying the Bills offensive line had problems with the Ravens’ blitz packages.

Wood has a pleasant voice and thankfully doesn’t feel the need to use it in the 30 seconds between plays to tell listeners what Murphy has already told them.

In other words, Wood doesn’t fill time replaying what just about every player did on a play as Kelso often did.

As a former center who made line calls, Wood knows pass protection issues as well as anyone and that is one of his broadcasting strengths.

It was a key strength Sunday in a game that was billed as a showcase for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen and turned into an old-fashioned defensive battle with few big plays.

Wood won me over in the first quarter as he explained the Ravens’ defensive strategy of constantly pressuring Allen with multiple rushers and relying on their excellent cornerbacks to defend Bills receivers one-on-one; the number of times the Bills uncharacteristically played the same so-called “cover zero” defense against Jackson; and who missed assignments on big plays.

When the Ravens’ struck for a 61-yard touchdown from Jackson to tight end Hayden Hurst early in the third quarter to take a 17-6 lead, Wood instantly knew it was caused by a miscommunication between Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Wood also received some extra points because, unlike some recently retired players who go into the broadcast booth, he was willing to criticize Bills players when things went south.

He noted that Bills tight end Dawson Knox was beaten for the sack-fumble of Allen by Baltimore linebacker Matthew Judon that led to the Ravens’ first touchdown. At the same time, he acknowledged the assignment against the Raven’s top pass rusher was a difficult one and speculated it appeared that running back Devin Singletary “is supposed to help“ if he hadn’t had his hands full with another Raven.

When Knox dropped a big third-down pass, Wood noted that it was his second big play (re: mistake) in the game.

However, he later praised Knox for a big 37-yard catch on the touchdown drive that brought the Bills within 24-17.

The catch came after about the hundredth time Wood said the Bills needed to punish the Ravens for their blitzing strategy by hitting a big play down the field against one-on-one coverage.

Of course, he was right. But Allen’s early inaccuracy and perhaps the wind prevented it from happening until the Knox catch.

As good as Wood is, he has ways to improve.

He gives out statistics so often that you almost wonder if he is auditioning for a job in the Bills analytics department.

At times, he does what the late Howard Cosell used to call “having a perfect grasp of the obvious” when telling listeners that the Bills needed a big drive or a big stop.

Worst of all, he needed someone to remind him that he no longer is a Bill and it is a bad look – or a bad sound – when he refers to the Bills as “our team” and “we.”

I know this is only the second season that Wood has been out of uniform, so his Bills cheerleading is understandable and probably doesn’t bother Bills fans who don’t understand that it isn’t professional. However, the broadcast would benefit if he at least faked objectivity.

I cringed a little near the end of the first half, when Wood speculated the Bills were in good shape because “we’re down seven points and we’re playing so miserably on offense.”

Ideally, Murphy would be the one to tell Wood how to behave in the booth, but the play-by-play man has become more of a homer himself.

“We need a touchdown right here,” said Murphy with the Bills down 10-3.

When the Bills got down to the 2-yard line before their final touchdown, Murphy said: “Now we’re talking.”

Someone should talk to Murphy and ask him to listen to old broadcasts of Van Miller on play-by-play when Murphy was the analyst. At least, Miller tried to sound objective and didn’t refer to the Bills as “we.”

Murphy still has one of the best – if not the best – voices in local broadcasting and he seems re-energized working with Wood.

The radio call was in total sync with the picture of WIVB-TV and Murphy didn’t miss a beat calling what TV viewers could see if they turned down the sound as I did.

In keeping with the role of a play-by-play man, Murphy frequently asked Wood what the Bills should do in certain circumstances.

Surprisingly, he didn’t ask Wood about coach Sean McDermott’s decision to go for a two-point conversion when trailing, 24-15. The call, which worked and cut the lead to 24-17, led to debate on Twitter possibly because Fouts disagreed with it. (I later watched how CBS handled some of the big plays.)

Murphy and Wood seem to enjoy each other’s company and had fun with the moment that went viral as Bills cornerback Tre’ Davious White picked up a copy of Ravens’ material that was blown onto the field and pretended to read it.

After the Ravens quickly converted a third down, Murphy cracked the reading material didn’t help the Bills.

The addition of Wood to the booth does help enough to see why some Bills fans who don’t mind his cheerleading would turn off the sound of the national TV guys over the next few weeks and listen to the Bills broadcast.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:

The Magic Flutie: When the broadcast played former Bill Doug Flutie “leading the charge” and the “Shout” song before kickoff, Murphy cracked: “The guy never met a stage he didn’t like.”

Wind Report: Sideline reporter Sal Capaccio gave frequent updates about the wind, which he said wasn’t as bad on the field as it seemed to be on the New Era Field flags.

Math Problem: After a poor punt by the Bills’ Corey Bojorquez, Murphy did the math and said it was 44 yards. It was 35 yards and led to the field goal that gave the Ravens a 3-0 lead. Wood smartly noted that the performance of the Bills defense was illustrated by the fact the Ravens scored 10 points with great field position after an Allen fumble at the Bills’ 24 led to the Ravens’ first touchdown. And the Ravens’ second touchdown that gave them a 24-9 came after a 29-yard punt that started the drive at their own 49. Three Ravens’ scoring drives were from 27 yards, 24 yards, 51 yards.

Wood's Next Role?: Wood sounded like an offensive coordinator when he suggested the Bills should mix it up after a couple of unsuccessful three-and-out series in which the offense ran twice before passing and failing on third down. Sure enough, the Bills passed on a first down on their next series.

The Crowd: Murphy and Wood frequently referred to the loud crowd, with both calling it the loudest of the season.

The Humorous Complaint: When the Bills Star Lotulelei was called for holding an offensive lineman, Wood noted it was a “rare call.” “I would have paid for it in my career,” cracked Wood, who has a good sense of humor and should use it more often.

A Challenging Remark: Wood agreed with McDermott’s decision not to challenge the failure to call pass interference on a deep pass to Robert Foster when the Bills were down 17-9 because they are rarely won and you could lose a timeout if the challenge is denied. When I watched some plays on CBS later, Fouts said it was an obvious pass interference and should have been called but he didn’t address whether McDermott should have challenged it or if it would have been overturned if challenged.

A New Version of “Shout”: When McDermott complained that the Ravens should have been called for 12 men on the field, Murphy said: “Sean McDermott is out of his mind.” Wood said the coach was right, as did Fouts. After halftime, Capaccio said some Ravens players were “getting into it” with McDermott as they went to the locker room.

The Greatest Hits: At halftime, CBS noted that Allen had been sacked four times and hit seven times. Studio analyst Boomer Esiason said things couldn’t go any worse for him in the second half. They didn’t go much better as the quarterback was constantly harassed and wasn’t helped by several key dropped passes by teammates. He ended the game being sacked six times and getting hit 12 times.

Poster Move: When Jackson faked out Bills linebacker Matt Milano on one play, Wood noted he shot “Milano right out of his shoes." He added the move was more impressive because Milano “is such an athletic linebacker.” That was the one big Jackson highlight in the game. Let’s hope Milano has a good sense of humor because the highlight will be replayed hundreds of times from now until the Bills’ next game on NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" against Pittsburgh.

