Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 9)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Lara Beecher, Nardin, hockey — Tallied six goals and two assists in Monsignor Martin team’s wins against CASH and FLOP. Has 12 points in six games this season.

• Amari DeBerry, Williamsville South, basketball — Had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals while making winning free throws in overtime against defending state finalists Pittsford Mendon during Far West Regionals Remix.

• Myla Kline, Holland, basketball — Scored 29 points with seven rebounds and four steals in win against Olmsted playing first game for Holland following transfer from St. Mary’s.

• Emma Roland, Williamsville, hockey — Had a pair of hat tricks and netted three assists in wins against FLOP and Ken/GI to lift WNYGVIHF-leading total to 17 points in six games.

• Logan Streety, Iroquois, basketball — Averaged 21 points in wins against Middle Early College and Mount St. Mary to lead Chiefs to title in home tournament.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.