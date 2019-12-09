Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 9)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Covi James, Olean, basketball — Capped 46-point performance with buzzer-beating jumper as Huskies beat Jamestown to win Olean Booster Club Tipoff Tournament and extend home winning streak to 80 games. Scored 20 in semifinal win against Tapestry.

• John Kurdziel, Tonawanda, bowling — Rolled 770 three-game series at Airport Lanes to lead Warriors to team title at Maryvale Boosters Tournament.

• Willie McDougald, Niagara Falls, wrestling — Reached 200 career victories in dual meet against Lockport and defeated Clarence’s Aiden Rabideau in matchup between returning state tournament qualifiers at Tonawanda Team Duals.

• Jaden Slaughter, St. Joe’s, basketball — Averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks during 2-1 week and passed 1,000 career points in Marauders debut following transfer from City Honors.

• Jaylen Stewart, Amherst, basketball — Averaged 32 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals in road victories against preseason top 10 large schools Williamsville East and Niagara Falls.