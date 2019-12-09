Spectator at murder trial charged with witness tampering

A Buffalo man who is alleged to have been a daily spectator at a recent murder trial in which the defendant was acquitted is now being accused of having threatened a crucial witness in the case.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Monday unsealed a grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Paulino Rodriguez, alleging that Rodriguez intimidated a witness in the trial of the People v. Edwin Vazquez and thereby materially affected the outcome of the trial.

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday on charges of felony third-degree witness tampering and felony third-degree witness intimidation before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan, and held without bail on the charges, which are connected to the Vazquez case.

Vazquez, 26, was cleared by an Erie County jury of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 47-year-old Manuel Medina, of Buffalo. Medina was stabbed multiple times on Aug. 22, 2018, in the 400 block of Seventh Street on the West Side and succumbed to his injuries.

Flynn said Rodriguez was a daily spectator at Vazquez's trial, which concluded with Vazquez's acquittal Nov. 22.

The district attorney Monday said he believed one of the main reasons the trial ended in a not guilty verdict was because Rodriguez allegedly threatened a witness for the prosecution, causing the witness to alter testimony he had given earlier in the day Nov. 20.

During a recess in the trial, Flynn said Rodriguez appeared to be attempting to make contact with the witness, who was sitting in a third-floor conference room of the Erie County courthouse while an investigator for the District Attorney's Office stood guard outside.

"The defendant in this case allegedly walked up to my investigator and was peering into the window trying to look into the conference room where my witness was sitting," Flynn said Monday, following Rodriguez's arraignment.

"After a few seconds of doing this, my investigator said, 'What are you doing here? Get away,' and there was some foul language exchanged from the defendant ... and he walked away," Flynn added.

Flynn said the witness, who had already testified that morning, went to lunch with the investigator and was set to resume his testimony that afternoon.

When they returned to the courthouse, Flynn said Rodriguez allegedly accosted the witness "and started to verbally abuse him in front of my investigator."

"The court officers immediately saw the ruckus going on. They came over. They separated everyone and then the witness/victim went back in the courtroom that afternoon to continue his testimony in the Vazquez case and, as I said before, let's just be safe to say that his testimony was now not the same as it was previously," Flynn said.

At the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty told Eagan surveillance video in the courthouse captured a large portion of the alleged intimidation.

As a result of Rodriguez's alleged actions, on the day he was alleged to have threatened the witness, Flynn said the witness changed his testimony and the case against Vazquez ended in acquittal.

"As a result of this, I got a not guilty verdict in one of my homicides which does not sit well with me," the district attorney told reporters Monday.

Flynn said his decision to pursue a witness tampering charge against Rodriguez was not sour grapes over the outcome of the Vazquez trial.

"I'm upset that I lost the trial. Don't get me wrong, but I'm not doing this out of spite," he said.

Flynn said he sent the case against Rodriguez to a grand jury on Nov. 21, one day before Vazquez was acquitted.

The prosecution of Vazquez was also intended to send a message to others who would seek to intimidate a witness, Flynn said.

"I am very aggressive on ensuring that my witnesses are protected," he said.

If convicted on the charges, Rodriguez faces a maximum of seven years in prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.