SMITH, James E.

SMITH - James E. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 6, 2019, beloved husband of 62 years of Maria (nee Berger) Smith; devoted father of Jennifer (James) Dolan, Rebecca Smith, Melissa (Thomas) Bailey, Timothy (Ellen Caswell) Smith and Cynthia LoFaso; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Grace, Cecilia, Madeline, James, George, Donald and the late Rachel, who welcomed him into Heaven; loving son of the late Clarence and Hilda Smith; dear brother of the late Gilbert, Mary and Raymond; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Friday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation of W.N.Y., P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.