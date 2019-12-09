SELKIRK, Peter P., Jr.

SELKIRK - Peter P., Jr. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 7, 2019, beloved husband of 64 years of Marceil (nee McEnaney) Selkirk; devoted father of Linda Keem and Lisa (Kirt) Bordonaro; cherished grandfather of Daniel and Emily Keem; loving son of the late Frances and Peter Selkirk, Sr.; dear brother of Daniel (Marilyn) Selkirk; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Selkirk was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com